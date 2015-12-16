Create a Clever Work Space in the Living Room

In many small houses and apartments there is often insufficient space to include a separate office. This means that the computer and paperwork of the house has to find a space somewhere else. If there is no guest room, a small corner of the living room is the most logical spot. The computer and paperwork of the household can sometimes take up a considerable amount of space. When all these things invade the living space, this can sometimes create a problem. There are many ways to incorporate a small work space into a living room. Use the dining table as a desk and simply find storage space for the equipment, find a temporary desk that can be set up and taken away when not required or find a way of incorporating a work space into an already existing corner of the living room. homify has found 6 clever ideas for creating a work space in your living room.
When creating a work space in a living room, the first thing that must be done is assess the room. When assessing the room first establish what items can be moved or removed and what items must stay. This can give you an indication of the best position to situate the work area. The next step is to consider the requirements of the workspace. It will require storage space, a desk and preferably a natural light sources. Consider an area near a bookcase or shelves to allow for storage space. If there is not a table near this positon, consider whether a small table can be placed there or where a temporary table can be set up and stored nearby.
When setting up a work space in the living room it is important to acknowledge the challenge of finding space. To better accommodate a work space in the living room consider reducing the amount of storage required. This can be done by getting rid of anything that will not be in constant use. Paperwork from five years ago can be stored in the garage. Other items that are in infrequent use should be stored in clever ways in the living room to not create clutter and create unsightly mess. Create clever ways to store these items. These wall shelves are a great idea. Each box provides storage for folders, files, papers or small boxes. In this way the storage spaces are incorporated into the design of the room. These creative bookcases are made by We Do Wood of the United Kingdom.
It is well known that natural light encourages concentration and improves productivity. For this reason, a spot near a sunny window is the ideal location for a work space. This may not be possible in some living spaces. If this is the case, consider changing the layout of the room to allow for a workspace near a bright window. This window is a great spot for a work space. The dining table can double as a desk. It is situated next to a large window. This provides plenty of light to allow for concentrated work. The light above the table can provide light on days where the weather is not so bright. This would be an ideal spot for working at home.
When finding a work space in the living room it is best to employ a completely flexible attitude. Items that are not used for that purpose can be adapted to suit this additional purpose. Dining tables can be cleared and used temporarily as a desk. Be creative when finding solutions. Use nearby bookcases or shelves to place extra equipment such as files, folders or books. Small stationery items such as pens, scissors and tape can be placed in attractive boxes or baskets and placed on shelves. This living space shows how this can be done. The dining table has been cleared and ready for use as a work space. The bookcase behind it has all the work equipment and paperwork stored to make the transition from dining table to work space quickly and easily.
Very little furniture is required to establish a practical and functional workspace. It essentially needs only a chair, a desk and a source of light. This can be found in many places in the living room area. Be creative with the space that you have and you will find suitable areas everywhere. This clever workspace solution uses a completely minimalist approach. The table pops up from the wall to provide a functional working surface. The lamp that was previously on the shelf is moved onto the desk to provide a light source. The work chair has been moved from a nearby dining table. This is a very quick and simple way of finding a completely usable work space from a few minimal items. For work spaces that are frequently used, consider investing in a pop up desk in your living room.
When you are working on a large project it is often necessary to have a little more space to work. Ideas often need to be expressed visually. Some people prefer to work on large whiteboards. One way to overcome this in a living room work space is to use notes and post-its on a wall. By arranging your notes and post-its on a vertical surface, like a wall allows you to view a project in its entirety. It is possible to arrange things accurately and quickly see patterns in the information in front of you. These notes can also be placed on the table surface. This can be tricky when the table is then required for dining later. This clever mobile desk can solve this problem. This very cute desk is set up as a normal desk, complete with pens and a lamp. It also has a wheel to enable it to become mobile. Just wheel it to where you plan to work, find a chair and away you go. When finished, just wheel you desk back into storage in a cupboard. This clever piece is made by Studio Isabel Quiroga of the Netherlands.
A study is a practical and functional space in a house or apartment. Although not all homes have this space. When you do not have a study finding an area to do work can sometimes pose a challenge. This can lead to working on the couch or spreading work over the bed to work. These options are not practical or healthy. Consider instead of temporarily converting a space in the living area to a work space. This can be done quickly and easily if you know how. Convert a dining table into a desk and use shelves or bookcases into storage areas. Find a chair and lamp and you are good to go. These are just a few inventive ways to create a work space in a living room. For more ideas about working at home see Home Office Ideas.