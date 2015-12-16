Create a Clever Work Space in the Living Room

When you are working on a large project it is often necessary to have a little more space to work. Ideas often need to be expressed visually. Some people prefer to work on large whiteboards. One way to overcome this in a living room work space is to use notes and post-its on a wall. By arranging your notes and post-its on a vertical surface, like a wall allows you to view a project in its entirety. It is possible to arrange things accurately and quickly see patterns in the information in front of you. These notes can also be placed on the table surface. This can be tricky when the table is then required for dining later. This clever mobile desk can solve this problem. This very cute desk is set up as a normal desk, complete with pens and a lamp. It also has a wheel to enable it to become mobile. Just wheel it to where you plan to work, find a chair and away you go. When finished, just wheel you desk back into storage in a cupboard. This clever piece is made by Studio Isabel Quiroga of the Netherlands.

A study is a practical and functional space in a house or apartment. Although not all homes have this space. When you do not have a study finding an area to do work can sometimes pose a challenge. This can lead to working on the couch or spreading work over the bed to work. These options are not practical or healthy. Consider instead of temporarily converting a space in the living area to a work space. This can be done quickly and easily if you know how. Convert a dining table into a desk and use shelves or bookcases into storage areas. Find a chair and lamp and you are good to go. These are just a few inventive ways to create a work space in a living room. For more ideas about working at home see Home Office Ideas.