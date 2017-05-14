Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 wooden cabinets that you will love for your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Minimalist dressing room
Loading admin actions …

The wardrobes and closets that we have in our houses are more important than we think. Over time, we begin to realize their importance as they help us to sort and organize everything that we accumulate.

When we are young, cabinets seem like secondary pieces, but the reality is that having a home with large cabinets can be a real blessing.

Remember that when we initially move into a home, we buy things that look good, but may not necessarily help us in the long run in terms of space utilization. To give you a better idea about how to choose a functional and good-looking wardrobe, we have selected 20 styles of cabinets that you will love to have in your home. 

Browse through the images to find varied sizes, styles and materials, and choose your preferred one.

​1. Dark wood

K邸 TOTAL PLAN, 株式会社 3rd 株式会社 3rd Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
株式会社　3rd

株式会社　3rd
株式会社　3rd
株式会社　3rd

Dark wood is always an elegant and versatile choice, although it is preferable to emphasize it with natural and artificial light to avoid making the area look too dark.

2. Wood and more wood

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Classic style bedroom Plywood Wood effect Property,Ceiling fan,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Floor,Drawer,Wood stain,House,Flooring
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK apartment interiors in rustic look theme

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Wood is a material that we never tire of. In this case, it’s the undisputed protagonist of the room, especially in the closet area, including on the doors of the higher cabinets.

​3. To enjoy the space around the window

wardrobe & settee in master bedroom Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood Brown Window,Building,Fixture,Shade,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Hall,Floor,Flooring
Bluebell Interiors

wardrobe & settee in master bedroom

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

A cabinet that is built after accounting for the window that is in the middle of the space, can be used to emphasize the window. It acts as a bench and has drawer at the bottom.

4. ​White

homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
homify

homify
homify
homify

White is also a recurring color for cabinets. In this case, the cabinet is divided into two parts: one open section with shelves to store accessories or smaller items, and the other – modular cupboards with doors.

5. ​Mirrored coating

OBRA NUEVA EN CASTELLON DE LA PLANA, Gemmalo arquitectura interior Gemmalo arquitectura interior Modern dressing room Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
Gemmalo arquitectura interior

Gemmalo arquitectura interior
Gemmalo arquitectura interior
Gemmalo arquitectura interior

If your closet is in the hallway or in a small room, you have the option of coating it with mirrors to make the room look more spacious. In addition, it is very discreet and the cabinet doors are almost unnoticed.

​6. Interleaved mirrors

homify Minimalist dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are not convinced about having full-length mirrors on the cabinet doors, you can opt for an interleaved design like this one. Mirror and white, mirror with wood, mirror and glass… any combination looks good.


7. On the other side of the bathroom

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

This closet is almost unnoticed on the other side of  the bathroom. We see it, in the background, completely open, with rods, boxes and baskets for better organization.

8. ​Elegant and narrow

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lighting, reflective materials and white are great allies of small or narrow spaces like the one in this image. Besides, it looks very elegant. Don’t you think?

9. ​Homogeneous

Vivenda mixta clásico/mínimal, Estudio Cot Estudio Cot Minimalist dressing room White
Estudio Cot

Estudio Cot
Estudio Cot
Estudio Cot

A large white cupboard designed along the corner wall is discreet and homogeneous. Halogen lights built into the ceiling are the only highlight needed to make the space more functional.

​10. Transparent

Dressing Room RBD Architecture & Interiors Classic style dressing room Dressing room,joinery,wardrobes,luxury dressing room
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors

Dressing Room

RBD Architecture & Interiors
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors
RBD Architecture & Interiors

A daring model, this closet has glass doors through which you can see all the clothes. It is placed along the corridor in an open and sophisticated style.

11. ​The most classic

homify Wooden doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

This crafted wood cabinet is ideal for lovers of the classic style. The carved wood creates an antique feel.

12. ​A thousand drawers!

PISO PARA UNA CHICA JOVEN EN FIGUEROLES, CASTELLON, Gemmalo arquitectura interior Gemmalo arquitectura interior Modern dressing room Bamboo White
Gemmalo arquitectura interior

Gemmalo arquitectura interior
Gemmalo arquitectura interior
Gemmalo arquitectura interior

A white cabinet with black handles that reaches up to the ceiling takes advantage of every inch of the vertical space. It’s a modern and fun proposal.

13. ​White and glass

Amueblamiento y decoración de vivienda en Molina, Muebleria de Angel Muebleria de Angel Mediterranean style dressing room
Muebleria de Angel

Muebleria de Angel
Muebleria de Angel
Muebleria de Angel

This cabinet, although not too large, is one of the most functional on our list. Made with white and glass, it has space for everything: shoes, accessories and home linen, among other things.

14. ​Open design in white and wood

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

By introducing open shelves within an enclosed space, this closet has a style that blends the classic and the modern. We love the glossy finish of the wood.

15. ​The importance of extras

Ático RJ, en Catarroja, acertus acertus Modern dressing room
acertus

acertus
acertus
acertus

The accessories that complement the closet are also very important. In this case, it comes complete with a Charles & Ray Eames chair, as well as a floor-standing, full-length mirror.

16. ​Doors that are not what they seem

sliding wardrobes Bravo London Ltd Modern living room sliding wardrobes
Bravo London Ltd

sliding wardrobes

Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd

The decorative doors chosen for this cabinet makes it look like a wall panel rather than a cupboard. When you look carefully, you’ll notice that it has sliding doors behind which lie a fully-organized interior with different compartments.

17. ​Like a clothing store

Varios, VERA INTERIORISMO VERA INTERIORISMO Classic style dressing room
VERA INTERIORISMO

VERA INTERIORISMO
VERA INTERIORISMO
VERA INTERIORISMO

Here's an example of how to organize a completely open closet. The disadvantage? We must be aware that order and cleanliness is a must for this design that leaves nothing to the imagination.

18. ​Tailored to take advantage of inclined spaces

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

If you have unused space in areas like the attic or under the staircase, why not put in a custom-made closet? In this case, the space is used to embed cabinets with rods, drawers and shelves.

19. ​Original layout

house 116, bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura Modern dressing room MDF White
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura

house 116

bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura

The configuration of this cabinet is unique. Due to the space being asymmetrical and having a narrow aisle on the left, the furniture had to adapt to it.

20. ​With space for small details

NEMI VILLA, INNERSPACE INNERSPACE Modern dressing room
INNERSPACE

NEMI VILLA

INNERSPACE
INNERSPACE
INNERSPACE

We end this book of ideas with a wardrobe area designed for those who love to collect things and arrange them so that the treasured objects, whether it’s handbags or perfume bottles, have a place of their own.

See 6 decorative wardrobe ideas for more cabinet inspiration.

An artistic duplex apartment in Raipur
Which of these designs is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks