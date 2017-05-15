6 kitchen 3D floor plans for Indian kitchens

Designing a kitchen requires you to go through a number of different steps and one of the easiest ways to see a life-like replica of your design is by creating a 3D plan. These 3D plans will not only give you a clear picture of how your room would end up looking, but will also allow you to incorporate different decor options so that you know what will look best in your kitchen.
If you too are looking to understand how to create the perfect 3D floor plan for your kitchen then here are six tips that you must consider.
The other tip that you must remember while creating 3D floor plans is incorporating colour into your kitchen layout. By adding colour to your cabinets and storage units you will be able to see which combination looks the best. This way you will be able to incorporate only those colours that you are sure about which can help save money.
While creating 3D plans for your kitchen one should always remember to have multiple layout options. Each layout has its own advantages so by creating multiple options you will be able to get a clear idea of which design works the best for you. This can be done by placing the counters and the appliances on different walls so that you can see the difference.
The best part about creating 3D floor plans is that you can view a design from different angles. This helps you in checking out how your kitchen will appear from different sides so that you can alter the design if required. This will also give you an idea of the available walking space around your kitchen counters so that you can increase or decrease the size of your fixtures.
The first step is to include all the basic design features that you would like to see in your kitchen. Depending on the space available you can add multiple counters, storage cabinets and even a kitchen island. Creating a basic layout will allow you to start the process of designing so that you know how to transform the room and utilise the space.
The next part of creating perfect 3D floor plans for your kitchen is highlighting your primary structure. By doing so you will be able to finalise the positions of your counters and work-stations. This will also give you an idea of how much space is being covered by the primary structure.
Last but not the least you should always create multiple line up options for your kitchen workspace. By line up options we mean the different workstations that you need to place along with each other in order to create a fully functional kitchen. For example, a gas range should always be near the preparation area so that it is convenient to work. Similarly, washing space needs to be alongside the utensil storage.
