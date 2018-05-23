9 great ideas for your boring kitchen walls

Kitchens have always been one of the most important spaces in any household across the world. However, on the aesthetic front, kitchens were never given as much importance as living or dining spaces of the house, though one can argue that this trend is changing quickly. Due to their compact areas and a large inventory of items to be stored, designing kitchens is a fairly tricky job. However, in spite of the many hurdles, there are few easy tricks by which you can definitely upgrade the visual appeal of the kitchen, wall graphics and textures being one them.
Read on further to know more about these tricks that you can implement in your kitchen.
We already covered this material at the beginning of our idea book. However, if you wish to go beyond stickers, you can opt for a vinyl panel wall complete with custom made colors and prints to suit your requirement. The good thing about these panels is that you can replace them as frequently as you desire since their installation is not very difficult.
This is one of the simplest ideas that you can opt for. Vinyl stickers are easily available in the market with a host of designs that would suit your preference. Just decide on a nice location and let your creative spirits free. Just be careful about the backdrop, we recommend that you have white colored or another light-colored backdrop in order that the graphic gets all the attention.
Using mirrors has been a very ancient trick of designers to adorn a space with a view of making it look bigger or if one looks at it from the Feng Shui point of view, to invite positive energy into the house. Instead of plain mirrors, you can also opt for mirrors with patterns and designs to suit the surroundings as seen in this kitchen beside the cooking counter.
Tiles are one of the most typical kitchen finishes that one can see all over the world. Not only do they look good but they also are very easy to maintain. Today, the market is flooded with different types of tiles that you can choose from depending on your budget and aesthetical preference.
If conditions allow you, you can always opt for large panoramic windows instead of solid walls. It is a proven fact that one is much happier and productive while being surrounded by pleasing outdoor views.
Wood has been one of the primary construction and decorative elements for centuries. As it is with other decorative elements, there has been a lot of technological advancements in the type and quality of wood that is available in the market. We recommend you to combine wood with a neutral backdrop in order to further accentuate the wood that you have used in your kitchen.
Having a wall with a blackboard type of finish is a growing trend. Not only do these wall panels look sleek, but with different doodles that can be wiped off and redrawn whenever you please, you can very easily make a customized wall that will different from anything that you will ever see.
Another brilliant way to customize the space that you live in is to have customized wall tiles. Although the process of making tiles is something that you will have to dedicate time into, we are sure that the outcome will be worth all the efforts that you had put in.
We now arrive at our last tip. Instead of following any one of the above tricks, you can always mix up two or more tricks and materials to achieve a bold and striking result as we can see with the wall tiles in this kitchen.
