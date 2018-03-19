7 Ways to decorate the walls of your home

Most of us do not know how to give our rooms a unique personality and style. This dilemma often makes it complicated for us to select the perfect options to decorate our house. Apart from light fixtures and curios, there are numerous other things that can add to the overall looks of our rooms and one of the best out of them all is decorating the walls.
To give you an idea of how walls of your home can be decorated here are seven images that you can refer to:
For those of you who love to redecorate their rooms every once in awhile using plywood cutouts to decorate the walls is worth a shot. These plywood cutouts are easy to install and can be replaced anytime without disturbing the rest of the decor. You can also paint them in any colour so that the match the colour scheme of your room.
If you are looking for a delicate design option than choosing to hand paint your wall is highly recommended. You can incorporate any sort of designs including flowers, trees, and even paintings of birds to make the wall look amazing. These designs can also be created by using pre-made stencils which are easily available in the market.
One of the most trending ways of decorating your walls is by using different textures and then painting them with a bright colour. These textures are created when the wall is coated with the final layer of cement before being painted. The best part about decorating your walls using this option is that it is very easy to maintain and you can change the colour whenever you want without having to alter the design.
Another great way to make a wall look beautiful is by adding spotlights. If you too have an embossed design on your wall then adding multicolour spotlights can make the design stand out. You can also put on a light show using these fixtures so that each time there is a different colour projected onto the wall.
One of the simplest and inexpensive ways of decorating your walls is by adding photo frames. Whether it is a picture of your family or a painting of your favourite object you can at these frames all throughout your walls to give your room a customised look.
If you are looking to add a regal touch to your room then opting for antique mirrors is something that you should try. These mirrors often come in large sizes and can act like a focal point for the entire room. Along with this, these mirrors also reflect natural light to every corner of the room making brighter.
The other great way to decorate your walls is by adding wallpapers. Wallpapers are available in various designs and colours which make it very easy for you to choose the one that best suits your decoration needs. As seen in the picture the designer has used multicolour wallpaper to complement the furniture of the room.
