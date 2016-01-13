Interior Design Tutorial Lesson 1: How to Start?

Interior Architects that have been working for some time have developed a combination of learned knowledge and acquired secrets. These are sometimes techniques that have been tried, tested and have succeeded. We have found some of these to share with you. Interior Architects advice never to push furniture up against walls. By leaving the smallest gap between furniture and the wall can create a sense of warmth in a room and create a better flow of energy. Never forget the ceiling in a design. They are often a neglected area of a design. One creative and surprising way to bring attention to the ceiling is to apply wallpaper to it. This is a great way to bring a sense of fun to a space. Don’t forget the details. Add a carefully placed accessory in each design to create an area of interest. The mirror in this room is a great example, it creates an area of interest in a neutral space.

Interior Architects not only deal with the aesthetic aspects of the design and plan of a space they are also concerned with the practical aspects of its construction. This gives the Interior Architect the role of overseeing the entire design of the interior spaces from construction to completion. There are many more aspects of this job than merely choosing furniture and objects for a house. It involves choosing the safest, most efficient and practical aspect of the house. It often involves planning and designing a space with clients to ensure it is the most effective and efficient design.