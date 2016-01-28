Simple tricks to start 2016 in a good way

Most of us keep resolutions at the beginning of every year but that does not last beyond the initial three to four months. Why not start the New Year on a positive note by going through your social network profiles and clearing details of contacts that you have not been in touch with for past few years which will help you to add new friends. The best resolution that you can make for this year is to have a sunny outlook and remain positive, that can be achieved by keeping others happy around you. According to therapists the brain is always more creative when it is in a positive state so it is critical that you maintain that state through the roughest challenges that life throws at you.
Whether you are a housewife or a working woman or a single bachelor almost all of us are burdened with the perennial problem of what to cook for lunch or dinner. This question is an important home management question and planning can be made beforehand to ensure that everything is ready on time.
In a well equipped kitchen like this everything can be done at a fast pace as there are multiple gadgets for frying, roasting and other cooking operations. The wide kitchen island with a pink and cream surface has chairs that can be grabbed and relaxed on for long chats with the person cooking.
Have you been putting off a thorough spring cleaning of your house and surrounding garden for a long time? Then early January is the best time for you to engage help of the entire family and get into the cleaning spirit after Christmas. If you are not in a snowbound climate then cleaning is more easier as the doors and windows can be opened during the afternoon to let in fresh air. First start with the spring cleaning session of dusting out one room after another and make a beginning from attic and work your way downwards so a thorough cleaning is done. For a thorough and deep cleaning exercise make it a point to clear out all the drawers and cupboards in the house and reinstall everything back which can eliminate a sizable amount of junk. This form of cleaning is mandatory for the kitchen too to reduce bugs and termites in racks and bottles.
Feeling bored of your home office desk and work area along with its dull colour palette? Why not try out something new that can perk up your mood each time you start work like a new workstation table or chair? Sometimes a pretty neon sign with inspiring words on the wall can be fun if you work alone.
Sometimes working in the same place for a whole year can become tedious so if you cannot move out of that particular location at home then remodel that place with new objects that can be purchased from a second hand shop or can even be made by you. Take the help of friends and family to remodel your work space and bring excitement in the New Year.
As you are likely to indulge in plenty of cleaning exercises during the New Year this is the best time to get rid of old clothes in the cupboards. Let each member in the house make a detailed survey of clothes and accessories in their respective shelves and cupboards and make an inventory of things that they do not require anymore. If each member makes a neat pile of clothes that are not required then it becomes easy to take the complete bunch and donate it to any shelter closest to the home.
This large floor to roof level walk in cupboard with several drawers for keeping accessories and other necessary shelves has the potential to stock clothes that have been forgotten by the owners after being used once or twice. For a thorough cleanup each shelf should be examined and stacked back again with air fresheners to avoid insects and dust.
If you are not living in a region where it snows, then both the doors and windows can be opened during the afternoon to let in fresh air. When was the last time you opened the window of your bedroom or walked out to the balcony to enjoy a breath of fresh air? Now when you have a few days all to yourself without the worry of schedules and deadlines then take time to connect with nature by planting a few window pot hangers with seasonal flowers.
This country style window bay seat is the best place to enjoy fresh air and also protect yourself from the cold. The shuttered windows at the bottom keep out the chilled air while a double glazed top section can be sealed during winter.
Keen on enhancing your surroundings with new objects in the New Year? Then look for objects that give value for money and increase the value of your property. If you have a large house with a rear garden and enough funds then spend on a small swimming pool or build a waterfall to use up the space that was overgrown with bushes. You can also make changes in your furnishing by trying out new colours suitable to your home interior. While making these changes make detailed evaluation of your expenses to see to see if they fit your budget as well. Planters are a sure way of making a positive change in the house without a major investment. Plants that purify the atmosphere of the house are baby rubber plant, Aloe Vera, Gerber, spider plant and others maintain health and harmony. These animal head shaped planters are a sure way to have smiles from everyone that looks at them and also clean the air from carbon dioxide and other germs that keep floating within the house.
For more ideas on how to spend your time fruitfully before the New Year, refer to these pantry organization ideas.