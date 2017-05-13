7 Grill and gate design ideas to protect your home

A solid exterior grid not only offers a great deal of protection, but also adds to the privacy of the house. You can protect your property with grills without destroying the looks and elegance of your house. Here is a compilation of a number of photographs that will inspire you to add grill gates to your home. These ideas exude style while safeguarding your property.
This property has been encased in a beautiful set of bars that stand out due to soft view of the interiors of the property that it offers. The material used is polished steel and it has an elegant shine to it. Inclusion of lighting in the design highlights the house and will dazzle any visitor.
In this model, we see a magnificent two-storey house in concrete and stone that has a rustic feel to it. The wide front of the house has a grid like grill arrangement in common dimensions. However, these grills that make up the façade of the urban house, has steel panels in the design that makes it a tad bit different from regular designs.
This is yet another brilliant idea from the house of NODO ARCHITECTURE. This grill idea has a very fresh and natural look and is perfect for those who wish to integrate elements of nature on their home. The choice of material is splendid. The stone that lines the external façade, and the solid grid that offers a discrete view of the interiors, go hand in hand to give the house a spectacular look. Natural touches like grass, trees and lights, further beautify the home.
The bars you use to add protection to your property, also help you implement the level of privacy you want for you and your family. This house has a dynamic design of heights and volumes in the construction of its external façade which lends it an aura of sophistication. The grid however is worked in black, and has very small divisions that limits the visual field to the interiors. Feel free to experiment with patterns and colours based on your taste and preferences.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Your house is not just your cosy haven, but also an extension of your personality. This is why you should dare to implement out of the box ideas and not stick to the typical rules of grilling your home,
Use this photograph as an inspiration on how the bars of your property can have an interesting combination of colours and materials as well as a fantastic cubic design that will mesmerise onlookers every time they pass your house.
When you own a property with very little space or terrain, you will need to use intelligent designs to make it look fab. This picture depicts a house with a very narrow garage. A sliding grid design crossed over each other opens and closes every time you need to take your car out.
Simple, modernistic and elegant! Go with one single colour like black for the exteriors of your home. Let your doors, the grill, your patio and other outdoor elements follow the same colour code. This will give your house a sophisticated and elegant look.
