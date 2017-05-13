9 ideas to place your TV in a small room

One of the best places to spend quality time with your family is in your TV room. Even if you have a small room that does not mean that it cannot look beautiful and modern. To help you with modernizing your television room here are nine pictures of different decoration ideas that you can use.
If you have a long and narrow room that you need to convert into an entertainment space then using a similar decor idea is highly recommended. By combining neutral colours with darker tones you will be able to make the room look amazing. You can also use a curtain that acts like a partition between two areas so that you have a little privacy when guests come over.
Another great way to make a small room look brighter and airy is by using pastel or neutral shades of colours. By incorporating earthy tones into the furniture or the main walls you will be able to have a well-lit room that also looks beautiful.
Including multiple textures in a small room is one of the best ways to make it look unique. As seen in the picture the designer has used velvet finish covers for the sofas which give it a subtle look and has also combined it with the ruggedness of the textured wall.
One of the easiest ways to modernize a room is by incorporating modern looking furniture. The designer for this room has used bright colour furniture so to make the room stand out. Along with this, you can also add additional fixtures like wall mounted bookshelf and designer LED lights to transform the room.
For those of you who do not want to make major changes in their TV rooms one of the best alternatives is adding ceiling backlights. These LED backlights can transform your ceiling in an instance as they look modern and are also easy to install. Along with this, you can also opt for colourful LED backlights if you wish.
If you want to incorporate true Indian features in your home then you can also opt for red bricks to create a focal wall in your TV room. Red bricks not only look rustic but they also blend well with any type of furniture and decor making it convenient for designers to use.
By using different elements in your TV room you will be able to create a customised look for yourself. These elements can include anything from designer cushion covers to potted plants. You can also add curious and wall mounted decoration pieces to make the room look fabulous.
If you want to create a back wall for your television that makes everyone look twice then using wood a building material is highly recommended. Wood being one of the best material to carve on can hold on to any sort of design that you like making it easily customisable.
Using urban decor influences is another excellent way of creating a perfect looking television room for yourself. By using cemented walls and ceilings with earthy furniture pieces you will be able to decorate your room with minimum possible efforts.
