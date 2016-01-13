Make the most of your toilet

Indeed it is true that a smart bathroom design needs to take care of all the small technicalities of the bathroom. While searching for bathroom decorating ideas, most people come across multiple styles for bathroom walls, its versatile tiles, latest technology based bathtubs, fashionable faucets, showers, splendid storage and sparkling sinks, but seldom there are ideas related to decorating the toilet. It is one of the important rooms of the house and no matter how delicate a thing it is to talk on; it needs attention and beautification to contribute to the whole look of the bathroom. Read on for some captivating and eye arresting ideas to make the toilet area more attractive and escalate the theme of the whole bathroom. The implementation of these simple ideas will make the toilet area and the decoration around serve as the focal point of the bathroom. These are simple initiatives but absolutely rewarding in every way.
When it comes to decorating the toilet area the first and the most basic remodelling that needs to be done is to add some colours to make the area stand out. The thumb rule of decorating the toilet is to have light colours to make the area look more spacious, calm and relaxing. But contrary to this belief, some alterations can really do some magic in the overall decor. To make the look dramatic and eye catching one can have the dark coloured wall tiles and contrast light flooring with white fixtures. This way one can get away with bold colour scheme and yet make a fascinating decor in the toilet area.
Decorating the toilet area essentially indicates to deodourizing the area. Multiple fragrances in well designed stylish bottles can be a delightful sight to the eye, but using those air fresheners in the bathroom, with all their chemical and toxic elements can leave anyone gasping. So it is always best to have a non toxic and natural air freshner that masks the bad smell and is perfectly friendly to the allergic people. One can use essential oils to control the odour of the toilet and fill it with the beautiful natural scents. Along with fragrances, the lighting is equally important. One can use designer lights or simple LED’s to illuminate the toilet area. However one of the best ideas is to use romantic candles that can serve the purpose as well as bring in some uniqueness in the decor. There are multiple sized, coloured and scented candles available to suit the purpose. However it must be remembered that light floral scented candles are best for bathrooms.
One of the best ways of adding some creativity and depth of imagination in toilet decoration is by using wall art of multiple kinds. Hanging an oversized picture or a series of beautiful canvas painting on the walls beside the toilet area can really elevate the feel and the ambiance of the place and blend in harmony with the surroundings. There are several options of wall art that can be utilised but the most fascinating options are metal or the wood art.
Clutter and disorganisation destroys good decor. So, one of the key initiatives in decorating the toilet would be to install some good storage units that would keep everything at ones finger tips and will be clear of the countertops. Adding some stacked shelves in wire baskets or some bracketed shelves for better storage of loose items like towels can be a good idea to make the place look clean. The room under the sink can also be utilised excellently for storage by using some sliding drawers. Hanging baskets or skip spice racks serve well in reducing the clutter and giving it a tidy look.
Ambience decides the mood of a place and in case of a toilet area this is extremely vital. A proper ambience of relaxation and calmness can only be achieved if the place remains well ventilated, well organized and superbly decorated. One can choose a preferred theme to decorate the toilet so that one can enjoy the ambience each and every time it is used. A homely atmosphere and a stress buster ambience is the ideal atmosphere for the toilet area.
Only cleaning the toilet area is not sufficient to keep it in excellent condition, one needs to maintain the same at regular intervals. A special inspection should be done every year by experts so that it can prevent unintended damage or clogging. Discolouring lines are a clear indication of siphons which should be quickly attended to maintain the toilet in good condition. A definite regime should be followed for better hygiene and cleanliness. In a nutshell it can be stated that a brilliant decor and a well maintained toilet is the requirement of every house.