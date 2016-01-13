Make the most of your toilet

Decorating the toilet area essentially indicates to deodourizing the area. Multiple fragrances in well designed stylish bottles can be a delightful sight to the eye, but using those air fresheners in the bathroom, with all their chemical and toxic elements can leave anyone gasping. So it is always best to have a non toxic and natural air freshner that masks the bad smell and is perfectly friendly to the allergic people. One can use essential oils to control the odour of the toilet and fill it with the beautiful natural scents. Along with fragrances, the lighting is equally important. One can use designer lights or simple LED’s to illuminate the toilet area. However one of the best ideas is to use romantic candles that can serve the purpose as well as bring in some uniqueness in the decor. There are multiple sized, coloured and scented candles available to suit the purpose. However it must be remembered that light floral scented candles are best for bathrooms.