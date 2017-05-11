Your browser is out-of-date.

8 master tricks that will lower your energy bills dramatically

Mr. Ramesh Residence at Neyveli, Dwellion Dwellion Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Whether you are on the lookout for tips to save planet earth, or simply want to find ways that can help you lower, really high energy bills, here are 8 simple tips to help you turn proactive as well as money savvy when it comes to energy. These tips will help you have a more enjoyable family budget, and ensure that your electricity bill does not rob it all!

1. Avoid leaving devices in stand-by

Contrary to common belief, even your appliances on standby are sucking quite a bit of energy. Small drops of water make a large ocean, they say! So, turn off all appliances completely, and see a remarkable difference in the numbers on your next bill.

2. Intensity regulators

Install intensity regulators.  Those small little buttons in addition to turning on and off the lamps, will allow you to regulate the intensity of the light emitted by your lamps. You can install them on various lamps and parts of the house. This will help you save a lot of bucks at the end of the month.

3. Low consumption lamps

Trade the existing lamps in your home for low energy bulbs. While the first time investment may be high, it will greatly offset the savings at the end of the month. If you think you cannot replace all of them in one go, change them in a phased manner. Begin with spaces where you tend to spend more time or in dimly lit rooms that you need artificial lighting throughout the day.

4. Turn off the lights

Simply make it a habit to turn off the lights when you walk out of a room, especially when you know you are going to be away for a long time and not going to return to the room any time soon. Flipping the switch on will take you barely two seconds. So, why leave them on. Turn the switches off on your way out of your room, every time and you will see your energy bills dip instantly.

5. Check the energy rating of your appliances

The higher the energy rating on your appliances, the more power will you save in the long run. Most household appliances are given a rating that depict how much energy it will expend. If you are looking for ways to go green, begin changing your appliances one by one. Yes, this calls for a high investment, but it will be a worthy one. Not only will you do your bit towards saving the planet, but also will save yourself quite a bit of money in the long run.

6. Avoid opening the oven door too often

If you use the oven a real lot, ensure that you do not leave it open for long. When you oven door is open there will be considerable heat loss, which will result in low efficiency of the appliance. This means you will need more time to reach the desired temperature on your oven. Open it fewer times, and it will heat up sooner and cooking will be more efficient and economical.


7. Care of the refrigerator door

Your refrigerator sucks up a lot of electricity, but we simply cannot live without it. However, with a few simple tips such as taking all that you need at one go, instead of opening and closing the door multiple times, will help reduce the power consumption of the appliance.

8. Dry clothing on the clothesline

As tempted as you may be, avoid using the tumble dry feature on your washing machine unless you really need to. Instead, use a drying rack in your balcony to dry your clothes. This will help you bring down your energy bills considerably. If you really need to use the feature, collect all the clothes and use the machine at full load, instead of drying smaller batches of clothes.

Do you have any tips of your own? Let us know in the comments below.


