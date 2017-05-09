A beautiful family home full of creative ideas in Gurgaon

Welcome to a large family home with many kids, and one that combines style and comfort with unique ease. Rendered by the interior architects at Stonehenge Designs in Gurgaon, this residence makes use of artistic elements, trendy furniture, pretty wallpapers, and practical storage units for a perfect urban lifestyle. Innovative partitions, customised headboards and creative touches in the kids’ rooms make quite an impression too. Read on to know more.
The dark wooden door with its stylish circular knob contrasts the creamy white walls of the entryway beautifully. The wrought iron tree wall decor and the colourful pendant lamp add tons of aesthetic appeal.
Plush sofas in dark blue and a pretty off-white chaise lounge offer cosy seating in the living area. Floral prints on the drapes lend a soft touch here.
A half-wall with inbuilt wooden shelves separates the living from the dining and home bar fashionably. These shelves are of different sizes and can display many artefacts with ease.
Floor to ceiling wooden cabinets with glass shelves hold a variety of liquors in this bar. The countertop is made from a roughly-hewn piece of wood, while a couple of paintings lend visual interest.
Here is another stately dining space featuring a solid wooden table and beautiful chairs fitted with velvety upholstery. The white wall unit can store all crockery, cutlery and crystals.
Minimal decor and subtly printed wallpapers make the master bedroom very inviting and comforting. The pretty printed headboard is a unique touch, while the red bedspread lends spice here.
White and light-hued wood make up this storage-friendly TV unit, while indirect lighting creates a soothing aura.
Bright and playful cushions with digital prints depicting famous places give the teenage daughter’s bedroom a distinct personality. The pink and grey wallpaper is geometrically inspired and makes this space interesting.
Papering one of the walls with a giant-sized world map was a very innovative idea in this kid’s room. It is vibrant, lively and very educational.
Colourful bedding, cartoon painting on the walls and lots of natural light are the highlights of this bedroom for kids. We especially love the wooden fence before the window, and the way it has been used to hang multicoloured pots holding greens.
Take another tour - A modern and creative home in Gurgaon