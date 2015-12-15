​Photographing home interiors for renting purposes

After you have decided to rent the home, it is time to prepare the house for cleaning. This basically involves cleaning the rooms so that the real size is perfectly visible in pictures. First and foremost, get your kitchen cleaned. Make it absolutely spic and span not only from the outside, but from the inside as well. This includes cleaning the counter top, cabinets and even the sink. Next comes the living room and the dining room. Dry clean all your sofa-sets and armchairs, clean the curtains and coffee tables so that they add to the beautiful home décor. Also, in case you have many small collectibles and figurines, clean them too. When it comes to the dining table, clean the chairs, lay a bright and colourful table linen and also pamper the table with some high-end crockery. In case of bedrooms, make the bed, clean the closet and lay the clothes in a proper and organised manner. When it comes to bathrooms, clean the sanitary ware along with the mirrors, fittings and most importantly the bathtub. This bedroom design with stunning white interiors has been designed by Casas Cube, professional home builders in Spain.