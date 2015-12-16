Alternative Heating: Pellet Stoves

The maintenance of a pellet stove is very important, but is also relatively easy. Be sure to regularly clean your stove. This includes the burn pot, ash drawer, the heater exchange and the glass. This will ensure that your stove will not only appear clean, but will operate effectively. Ensure that you inspect the hopper every time you add new pellets. Check that there is no blockage caused by sawdust or other material. Pellet stoves require regular servicing to maintain proper working order. At least once a year arrange to have your stove serviced by a qualified technician. They will clean the pipes, venting system and ash traps to ensure that the stove is running safely.

A pellet stove is fast becoming one of the most environmentally friendly ways of heating a house. It produces heat more effectively and has fewer particle emissions. A pellet stove can be as attractive as a wood fired stove with the added benefit of being easier to maintain and cheaper to run. There are many types of pellet stoves to choose, from the traditional iron stoves to the ultra modern sleek versions. Consider the size, style and requirements of your house when considering a pellet stove. For more information on pellet stoves see Maisonfire.