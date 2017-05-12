15 ideas ways to place your television in your bedroom

There is no better way to unwind and relax after a long day at work, than watching a series or movie from beneath your warm comforter on your cosy bed. Many of us like to carry our tele sets into our rooms. However, care needs to be taken when you integrate your bedroom with a television. You need to take into many factors such as distance, height, and of course aesthetics. Who would like to have cables hanging around? If you wish to integrate your television in your bedroom, we have a number of solutions you can put to use.

With these simple tips, you can integrate your favourite tele set, in your own personal space without hampering or messing the décor of the room. Read on for 15 ideas straight from the mouth of our popular architects !