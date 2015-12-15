Create an ecological garden for your home

Just like a vegetable garden, a spice garden or herbal garden can also be created in your residential land. This includes plantation and growth of various vegetable greens like mint, coriander, spinach, sage and even thyme. The herb garden also involves growth of white and black pepper and even cardamom. In case you are blessed with space, you may go for coffee and oregano plantation as well. All these items can initially be grown in planters and then can be transferred to the ground with effective maintenance.

