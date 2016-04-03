Design your next home project like an architect

When you plan to design a house, it should better be now than never. This huge project generally involves a lot of procrastination. You are advised to work on this project as soon as you get any idea. Do not try to keep things for later stages, as this will not bring any good. This whole project might give you goose bumps at the very start and might lead you to a delayed reaction. But once you have figured out the way, it will be a pretty exciting and fun task to do. You may take advice from friends and colleagues and also get inspiration from already constructed houses. When you start designing the house, plan the project according to the seasons. Do not try to start the construction during monsoon or rainy season. Summer is the best time for start as it helps the cement to properly adhere to the floor and walls. Hope these designs inspired you. Now take a look at this Indian home with a bit of Oriental touch : An Indian home with Oriental feel