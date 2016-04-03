Design your next home project like an architect

Are you planning to design your new home this time? Have you taken any help from experts or experienced architects to help you design a home? In case not, it is perfectly fine as we bring to you an ideabook that can help you create your first architectural plan. This ideabook will educate you about the basics of home designing that includes different shapes, lines and shadows. In addition to that, this ideabook will also help you gain a firm perspective of what is expected out of the architectural plan. Do not be frightened with this massive job as we will also educate you about the placement and positioning of even the small additions like doors and windows that play a major role in any home design. By drawing your home project with your own hands, you are bound to include an emotional quotient that is not possible by getting it done by a professional architect. Make this moment special for you!
Get a perspective before designing the house. This includes the proper knowledge of the number of family members and number of rooms. You need to be sure how many rooms you need and also leave some space for guest rooms and expansion. Make sure you plan the exteriors as well. Leave proper space for a garden, lawn and swimming pools. You also need to think about the layout of the garage and parking areas. This depends on the number of vehicles you have along with some contingency space as well. Another factor that will decide the perspective is the reason of the construction. You need to decide whether this house is made for recreational purpose like a retirement home or vacation home or for investments purpose. This will further help you in effective drawing. The one shown above has been pictured by Lyssandro Silveira, professional photographers from Brazil.
Shadows are required to give the house a real feel. These can give the drawing a 3-D stance that can make the design more attractive and impressive. The shadows are designed as per the angle of the sun. This gives the owner and the new architect a perfect description of the location of the house. This also helps to understand the location of different rooms and will also help you decide the positioning of doors and windows. In case you want to design your house as per the vastu compliance, the shadows and angle of sun will help you judge the directions and then further help in designing. This aspect is also essential in the designing of gardens and conservatories. You can later on decide the plants as per the amount of shade and sunlight that your house receives.
Planning and designing a home might include some ideas about which you are sure of and which you are not sure of. The ideas, which you are not sure of are known as soft ideas and should be designed in soft lines, which can either be thinly dotted or thickly dotted. The ideas that you are sure of are known as hard ideas and designed using thick and bold lines that make the boundary and layout of the lines. The soft lines can even be rubbed later on, or can even be thickened as per the final decision. You may as well leave in some empty space to make extra rooms or expansion that can be constructed as per requirement in the later stages.
Photosensitive glasses are used in many buildings to demonstrate the effect of heat and temperature. These glasses can be used to make windows that can help you keep the house cooler. These options appear darker in the daytime as they prevent the entry of harsh sun rays. During the evening and darker times, these windows appear as perfect transparent glasses and help to connect the interiors with the exteriors. You can even use these as solar panels in case your house receives a lot of sunlight. You might also use these windows for ventilation. Decide the type of windows as per the direction of air and utility. Hinged or casement windows are most common types, however they can be replaced with modern options as well.
Materials should be chosen according to the location and the structure. You need to decide on the décor of the house as well. In case it is a country style house, you need to make use of brick walls, wooden beams and even cathedral roofs in some rooms. On the contrary, in modern houses, you will employ plain walls that will be painted with thick acrylic paints and multiple layers of bright colours. Also you would be incorporating trendy establishments like swimming pools and under the floor heating electric wires. The material quality will differ according to the décor. Try to go with the best cement, bricks and adhesive, as this will lay the basis for the home design. You should also start one room at a time and then complete the drawing by simply connecting different zones.
When you plan to design a house, it should better be now than never. This huge project generally involves a lot of procrastination. You are advised to work on this project as soon as you get any idea. Do not try to keep things for later stages, as this will not bring any good. This whole project might give you goose bumps at the very start and might lead you to a delayed reaction. But once you have figured out the way, it will be a pretty exciting and fun task to do. You may take advice from friends and colleagues and also get inspiration from already constructed houses. When you start designing the house, plan the project according to the seasons. Do not try to start the construction during monsoon or rainy season. Summer is the best time for start as it helps the cement to properly adhere to the floor and walls. Hope these designs inspired you. Now take a look at this Indian home with a bit of Oriental touch : An Indian home with Oriental feel