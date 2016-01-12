The best interior plants for your apartment

While we all have a garden or a small front yard outside our houses, we are always on the look out to bring nature inside our houses as well. The indoor plants are totally different from outdoor entities. This is because they are less exposed to sun and water. Succulents, orchids and bamboo are the most common plants that can be used for indoor placement. These plants have a beautiful fragrance and can instantly purify the air inside the house. They can be placed in a small corner and in widespread areas as per their shape and size. These plants are available in all colours and can easily blend in with the room colours and furnishings. Have a look at some of the best options available.
Succulents get their name from the awesome water-restoring feature inside their leaves. This feature helps them to sustain without water for a long period of time. When it comes to water retention capacity, they lie between the normal palms and cactus. These hold a striking place in any home décor, as they are available in bold features and unusual appearance. They can easily sustain in regions with high temperatures and low rainfall. Succulents have a more fleshy and thick texture as compared to other plants. They have a cushion like structure that gives them a round and compact shape. They are also available in sleek cylindrical patterns that make them suitable for compact areas as well. Succulents have roots very near to the surface of the soil. It is thus easy for them to sustain in small showers of water. You can mix and match these according to colour and shape to give your house a unique look.
An orchid is a diverse flowering plant that grows beautiful flowers both in the interiors and the exteriors. Orchids come in beautiful colours with white, pink and purple being the most common of all. The seeds are developed in high numbers with a microscopic structure. Orchids are the most fragrant flavours and thus used in perfumes and sprays. They look beautiful and also make the best room accessory. They look beautiful both in planters and flower vases. They grow in tropical and sub tropical regions. Not only this, they can grow well in cooler climates as well. You can even plant the orchids in planters and can very well embellish them inside the bedroom or living room. This will eliminate the need of room fresheners and scented candles as your room will be full of beautiful smell throughout. You might as well go with garlands and wreaths made of orchids for a different look.
These are the most widespread perennial flowers and are available in a variety of colours and shapes. They easily grow in tropical and subtropical climates. These ornamental houseplants look beautiful in the summer time because of their cool colours and sweet aroma. They can easily be stored in cool and dry place. They are the perfect container plants. There are certain species that can grow all year around. They have asymmetric leaves that look absolutely gorgeous inside the house. They can be easily propagated using seeds and stems. They are available in white, pink and scarlet colour and honestly make a bright combination.
This is one of the most well known species of flowering plants and is extensively used for landscaping inside the house. They can easily grow in hot and cool climates. They have multiple stems emerging from the base and have a perfect green colour that compliments the décor effectively. This ornamental plant can be easily grown in planters and in later stages can be transferred to the ground. The one shown in the picture above has been designed by BR Arquitectos, architects in Mexico. These plants can easily transpire water and thus will help to maintain a cooler climate for long. These are commonly known as butterfly palm because of their widespread shape and stance. They require very less water and can easily grow in hot climates. It can also be used in hedges in sub-tropical regions. They can beautifully grow in sun and shade as well. It is very attractive in nature and has a pretty feat. They are easy to maintain and render a bold stance.
This is the easiest houseplant to grow. It can initially be grown in containers and later on in the soil. They are tolerant to low light conditions and can withstand erratic watering. These are flowering plants, but have flowers very rarely. They can easily help to purify indoor air. They can easily grow in shade and partial shade. They have pointed heart shaped leaves and bloom white flowers. They are pest free pants and do not attract bugs. This is the reason they can be easily stored in indoor places. Black spots on the leaves mean the soil is too wet and may lead to sudden collapse of the plant. They are very easy to handle and for best results should be kept away from the vines. You should water them only when they go dry as they get spoiled in damp soil. They do not require many fertilisers as they can sustain in less minerals. Timely pruning and appropriate watering will help in easy and healthy growth of plants. A cup of water or just a half glass will help sustain the plant.
Bamboo is an ever-versatile plant. It can be used both on the exteriors and interiors. Bamboo is known for its strength and longevity. It is also known for various applications like cane furniture, hedging and even for designing window blinds. Even in conservatories, bamboo can be used for boundaries and hedges. Bamboo can be used for decorative purposes and embellishing accessories as well. They can be used as structural materials too. This member of the grass family looks very impressive both in small containers and in full-fledged forms. They do not let you compromise on space and even make the best contrasting embellishment. They can even be painted with bright colours for making a beautiful boundary around the garden and conservatory. Looking to construct a stylish and glamorous home this year? This ideabook is sure to enrich you with many new ideas for home decor : Glamour and Style : this home has it all