The best interior plants for your apartment

This is the easiest houseplant to grow. It can initially be grown in containers and later on in the soil. They are tolerant to low light conditions and can withstand erratic watering. These are flowering plants, but have flowers very rarely. They can easily help to purify indoor air. They can easily grow in shade and partial shade. They have pointed heart shaped leaves and bloom white flowers. They are pest free pants and do not attract bugs. This is the reason they can be easily stored in indoor places. Black spots on the leaves mean the soil is too wet and may lead to sudden collapse of the plant. They are very easy to handle and for best results should be kept away from the vines. You should water them only when they go dry as they get spoiled in damp soil. They do not require many fertilisers as they can sustain in less minerals. Timely pruning and appropriate watering will help in easy and healthy growth of plants. A cup of water or just a half glass will help sustain the plant.