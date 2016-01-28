Rose Quartz colour: 8 fantastic ideas for your home!

The interest and buzz around Pantone’s rose tone has now become so popular that it has been declared as 2016’s colour of the year. Many designers are gravitating towards a happy sunny colour palette and disconnecting from technology inspired colours like greys and blacks. Rose and quartz together represent serenity as the warmth of rose meets the tranquility of the blue quartz to form Pantone quartz. This colour has been able to transcend gender differences and several designers have used this soothing tone for their spring collection that encompasses compassion and composure.

The Pantone rose quartz tone has always been a part of makeup kits and is now being used in bed linen, porcelain dishware and furniture along with fashion garments and eyewear. As the tone is a very pale pink Pantone Rose Quartz is also suited for walls of a nursery and the bedroom to give a soothing hue. Muted hues of Rose quartz can also be used in easy armchairs around the house for retro vibes and serenity.