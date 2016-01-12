​How to clean & restore wooden beams?

The process of cleaning and restoration should be done on a timely basis. This involves the use of spray guns and sandpaper. The sandpaper should be used initially for removing any filthy deposits and stains. After removing, the timber is ready to be painted again in the colour of your choice. You may do this process in the summer season so that the wood can have some moisture evaporated during hot days. This will also be helpful in destroying any fungal or bacterial deposition on the wooden beams. Do no try to temper with the oil applied. Let it rest for more than 72 hours for best results. Lacquer painting can also be done on wooden beams. This will ensure that the wood is in line with the overall colour combination. It also ensures uniformity in design and décor.

