Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

27 Amazing ideas for exterior facades

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Designing an exterior facade for an Indian home can require a lot of effort especially if you're looking for something different. Although you can find various facade designs online but to give you an idea of the best out of them all here are 27 pictures that you can use as a reference.

1. Metal railings

Casa Ponta, Biazus Arquitetura e Design Biazus Arquitetura e Design Modern houses
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

Installing metal railings on your balcony can also act as an exterior facade as they add a touch of richness to the house.

2. Barn style fence

homify Rustic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to add a rustic charm to your house then using similar looking barn style fence is highly recommended.

2. Transparent fiber fence

Residência Jardim Anchieta, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Classic style houses Bricks Beige
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

If you do not want to block your exterior view then opting for transparent fiber partitions or barriers like these can also be an excellent choice.

3. Compound walls

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Incorporating different designs in your main compound walls is another alternative that you can use as a facade.

4. White fence

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who loves modern designs installing an entirely white fence is an excellent way to make your house look good.

5. Stone wall

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want a facade that not only looks good but is also durable for your Indian home than opting for stone as the construction material is a must.


6. Electric doors

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

These electric doors are not only convenient to maneuver, but they also add a touch of grandness to your exterior.

7. Patterned wall

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

While creating your main walls, you can add different patterns so that it stands out from the rest of the design.

8. Blind-style fence

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want a little more privacy but still do not want to compromise with the entire outdoor view then using similar looking blind style fences is also a good option.

9. Wooden facade

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who want to own a natural looking house including wooden fences can be an excellent idea.

10. Concrete walkway

Residência de veraneio 02, Monteiro arquitetura e interiores Monteiro arquitetura e interiores Modern houses
Monteiro arquitetura e interiores

Monteiro arquitetura e interiores
Monteiro arquitetura e interiores
Monteiro arquitetura e interiores

Indian looking exterior walkways can also be used as a facade especially if they are made of interlocking concrete tiles.

11. Covered exterior

Casa MR . Paraíso dos Lagos, Quattro Arquitetura Quattro Arquitetura Minimalist houses
Quattro Arquitetura

Quattro Arquitetura
Quattro Arquitetura
Quattro Arquitetura

To give your exterior a unique touch, you can try covering the open areas with false ceilings.

12. Walkway with plants

Em meio à Natureza, Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura Rustic style houses
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura

Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura

By laying out plants on either side of your walkway, you can achieve beautiful looking facade naturally.

13. Illuminated focal wall

Residência Milne, PACKER arquitetura e engenharia PACKER arquitetura e engenharia Minimalist houses
PACKER arquitetura e engenharia

PACKER arquitetura e engenharia
PACKER arquitetura e engenharia
PACKER arquitetura e engenharia

If you want your exteriors to look good even at night then installing light fixtures to highlight the focal wall is something that you must try.

14. Contrasting colour facade

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using two contrasting colours together while creating your exterior facade can also be worth a shot. This will also help highlight different areas of the building.

15. Red brick facade

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want a cost efficient option for creating your exterior facade which also looks Indian then using red bricks is advised.

16. Wall of windows

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Installing windows in your house can make it look like a well planed exterior facade. This is one of the simplest ways of creating a unique look for indoors as well as outdoors.

17. Flower beds

Casa Paranhos, Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Classic style houses
Cia de Arquitetura

Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura

Lining your outer walls with flower beds can also act as a beautiful looking facade.

18. Thatched roof

RPA, Angelica Pecego Arquitetura Angelica Pecego Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura

Angelica Pecego Arquitetura
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura
Angelica Pecego Arquitetura

Building an Indian-style thatched roof for your home is also another way of creating your exterior facade with minimum expenditure. 

19. Multiple materials

CASA TF, Cornetta Arquitetura Cornetta Arquitetura Modern houses
Cornetta Arquitetura

Cornetta Arquitetura
Cornetta Arquitetura
Cornetta Arquitetura

Combining two or three materials together like seen in the picture is another option for creating an amazing looking house exterior.

21. Creepers

CASA VENTURA M22, SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA Modern houses
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA

SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA

If you want a low maintenance option for creating your exterior facade then lining the house with creepers is also the perfect choice.

22. Iron main gate

Residência Glauco, Jrmunch Arquitetura Jrmunch Arquitetura Modern houses
Jrmunch Arquitetura

Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura
Jrmunch Arquitetura

Opting for Victorian style iron gates is something that everyone should try if they are looking to create a regal exterior facade.

23. Tiles focal wall

Residência Ortízio Borges, Uberlândia - Projeto THEROOM ARQUITETURA, THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Modern houses
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

Creating an exterior focal wall and lining it with designer tiles can also help you create your desired facade

24. Small garden

Projeto, Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia Modern houses
Ricardo Galego—Arquitetura e Engenharia

Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia
Ricardo Galego—Arquitetura e Engenharia
Ricardo Galego - Arquitetura e Engenharia

By incorporating a small garden in front of your house, you will not only uplift the vibe of the place but will also give it a natural touch.

25. Floor to ceiling window

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Installing floor to ceiling windows in your house is the best way to transform your exteriors with minimum possible changes. 

26. Slanting roof

CASA RENDADA, Cia de Arquitetura Cia de Arquitetura Modern houses
Cia de Arquitetura

Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura
Cia de Arquitetura

Slanting roofs are one of the most trending design options that are currently being used to create a beautiful looking exterior facade.

27. Elevated entrance

Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

Last but not the least by elevating the ground of your exteriors and lining them up with cement bricks you can create a rustic style layout for yourself.

See our ideabooks for more designs. 

A beautiful and cosy house in Mumbai
Which one of these facades inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks