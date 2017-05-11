27 Amazing ideas for exterior facades

Designing an exterior facade for an Indian home can require a lot of effort especially if you're looking for something different. Although you can find various facade designs online but to give you an idea of the best out of them all here are 27 pictures that you can use as a reference.
Installing metal railings on your balcony can also act as an exterior facade as they add a touch of richness to the house.
If you want to add a rustic charm to your house then using similar looking barn style fence is highly recommended.
If you do not want to block your exterior view then opting for transparent fiber partitions or barriers like these can also be an excellent choice.
Incorporating different designs in your main compound walls is another alternative that you can use as a facade.
For those of you who loves modern designs installing an entirely white fence is an excellent way to make your house look good.
If you want a facade that not only looks good but is also durable for your Indian home than opting for stone as the construction material is a must.
These electric doors are not only convenient to maneuver, but they also add a touch of grandness to your exterior.
While creating your main walls, you can add different patterns so that it stands out from the rest of the design.
If you want a little more privacy but still do not want to compromise with the entire outdoor view then using similar looking blind style fences is also a good option.
For those of you who want to own a natural looking house including wooden fences can be an excellent idea.
Indian looking exterior walkways can also be used as a facade especially if they are made of interlocking concrete tiles.
To give your exterior a unique touch, you can try covering the open areas with false ceilings.
By laying out plants on either side of your walkway, you can achieve beautiful looking facade naturally.
If you want your exteriors to look good even at night then installing light fixtures to highlight the focal wall is something that you must try.
Using two contrasting colours together while creating your exterior facade can also be worth a shot. This will also help highlight different areas of the building.
If you want a cost efficient option for creating your exterior facade which also looks Indian then using red bricks is advised.
Installing windows in your house can make it look like a well planed exterior facade. This is one of the simplest ways of creating a unique look for indoors as well as outdoors.
Lining your outer walls with flower beds can also act as a beautiful looking facade.
Building an Indian-style thatched roof for your home is also another way of creating your exterior facade with minimum expenditure.
Combining two or three materials together like seen in the picture is another option for creating an amazing looking house exterior.
If you want a low maintenance option for creating your exterior facade then lining the house with creepers is also the perfect choice.
Opting for Victorian style iron gates is something that everyone should try if they are looking to create a regal exterior facade.
Creating an exterior focal wall and lining it with designer tiles can also help you create your desired facade
By incorporating a small garden in front of your house, you will not only uplift the vibe of the place but will also give it a natural touch.
Installing floor to ceiling windows in your house is the best way to transform your exteriors with minimum possible changes.
Slanting roofs are one of the most trending design options that are currently being used to create a beautiful looking exterior facade.
Last but not the least by elevating the ground of your exteriors and lining them up with cement bricks you can create a rustic style layout for yourself.
See our ideabooks for more designs.