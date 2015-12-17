Room Dividers to Maximize Space

Since the 1980's interior design has moved more and more towards open plan designs. In these modern designs the kitchen, dining room and living space are combined in one large area. This can give the house a sense of openness and spaciousness, however it may also make the whole house seem a little smaller. There are fewer rooms and less intimate areas. You can often feel as if you have less functional spaces in these open plan living designs. Room dividers allow you to provide a temporary private area within an open plan area, without closing off the area completely. They are a great way to maximize space in an open plan. There are so many types of room dividers available, from bookcases, sideboards, fish tanks, fireplaces and plants. Homify has found 6 creative ways with room dividers.
Open shelving can act as a wonderful room divider. Open plan living spaces are often found to have inadequate storage, due to the limited options. By including an open shelving room divider this provides a functional storage space to the area. These shelves can be used for books, objects, photo frames or to house a special collection. One of the biggest advantages of having open shelves as a room divider is that they allow the natural light to get to the other side of the room. These modern white open shelves are a great addition to this open plan living area. Placed between the dining space and the kitchen they act as a wonderful room divider. They provide additional storage space for books, objects and artwork as well as allowing plenty of light through to the dining area.
Open plan living area were thought of to be a great way to introduce a sense of spaciousness to a house. When the concept of open plan designs became popular in the 1950s and 1960s it was thought that this provided a way for the cook to be liberated from the confines of the kitchen. Although along with this sense of spaciousness came a reduction in the sense of intimacy and privacy in a house. Some people have sought to reintroduce more privacy into their open plan living spaces with the use of room dividers. Some room dividers have become very creative. This fish tank room divider is not only a functional room divider, but an interesting point of focus for the room. Be creative when looking for a room divider.
One of the best things about having a room divider in an open plan living space is the flexibility. When you would like the space to be open and spacious, the room divider can be set aside, leaving an enormous space. On occasions when there is a need for intimacy and privacy, the room divider can be brought out to break up the space and provide some personal spaces. This sliding wall is a great example. There may be a time when a group of people are holding a meeting at the dining table. They are discussing sensitive issues, so a quiet room is required. However the someone is making lunch for the children, and this can be quite noisy. In this situation a room divider is ideal. It provides a noise barrier and some privacy for the people in the meeting. This is just one of the many uses of a room divider. This divider was made by Erfal of Germany.
Room dividers can be divided into a couple of categories, permanent dividers and temporary dividers. Dividers such as shelves, curtains or bi-fold doors are temporary and can be adjusted or moved at any time. Other dividers such as fish tanks, partial walls and fireplaces are permanent, and cannot be moved. This stunning fireplace is one such divider. It provides a division between the kitchen and the living areas of the house. Fireplaces provide a unique function when used as a room divider, unlike other dividers. When used as a functioning fireplace, it can heat both sides of a large open space. In this space the open fireplace is combined with the television to provide a dividing wall. The fireplace situated in the wall provides warmth to both sides of the large room.
Open plan designs were first gaining popularity in the 1950s and 1960s. At this time the majority of houses had well defined spaces for each room. By the 1980s and 1990s open plan designs were the dominant design in modern homes. As a result nearly all homes that were built at or after this time have an open plan design. This is a great design for most circumstances, although at some times a bit of privacy may be required. This is the reason room dividers have become so popular. With popularity there has been inventiveness and creativity. This garden room divider is a great example of a very creative divider. It consists of two large palm trees and some smaller shrubs. This is a way to bringing nature indoors whist creating a functional room divider. This garden room divider was created by DesnivelArquitectos.
One of the oldest and most popular room dividers used is the folding screen. These dividers have been used for privacy and to divide large spaces for centuries. They provide the most economic and simple way of providing privacy in a large space. They can be brought out and taken down in a matter of seconds by a single person. This makes this the most flexible of all room dividers. The construction of these is very simple too. They can be made from a variety of materials, textures, colours and designs. This can be important as they can be made with the exact specifications of a room, to allow for the screen to match perfectly the design of the room. This screen was made by Info734.
Open plan living provides a wonderful way for the whole family to be together, whatever they are doing. It gives the house a sense of spaciousness and openness. However it can also limit the functionality of a house, and reduce the usable space. By adding a room divider to an open plan area it can make the space more flexible. The room divider creates privacy in an area, and gives it a sense of intimacy. There are many types of room dividers available. Some of these are temporary and flexible, others are solid and permanent. Consider how you use a space before deciding on a room divider. These are just a few room divider ideas.