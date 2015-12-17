Room Dividers to Maximize Space

One of the oldest and most popular room dividers used is the folding screen. These dividers have been used for privacy and to divide large spaces for centuries. They provide the most economic and simple way of providing privacy in a large space. They can be brought out and taken down in a matter of seconds by a single person. This makes this the most flexible of all room dividers. The construction of these is very simple too. They can be made from a variety of materials, textures, colours and designs. This can be important as they can be made with the exact specifications of a room, to allow for the screen to match perfectly the design of the room. This screen was made by Info734.

Open plan living provides a wonderful way for the whole family to be together, whatever they are doing. It gives the house a sense of spaciousness and openness. However it can also limit the functionality of a house, and reduce the usable space. By adding a room divider to an open plan area it can make the space more flexible. The room divider creates privacy in an area, and gives it a sense of intimacy. There are many types of room dividers available. Some of these are temporary and flexible, others are solid and permanent. Consider how you use a space before deciding on a room divider. These are just a few room divider ideas. For further inspiration see 8 Ways to Separate the Kitchen from the Living Room.