A beautiful home full of gorgeous wooden touches in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
Classic style dining room
The beauty of rich, dark wood is timeless, and this residence named “Pebble Bay” is the proof of that! All the rooms here are equipped with elegant and sometimes ornately-carved furniture, making the ambiance warm and cosy. Large, airy balconies and sophisticated storage solutions are other highlights of this home. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Kriya Living for all aesthetic and functional inputs.

Regal entryway

Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

An ornately-carved ethnic wall panel with faux windows and a gorgeous console table make a regal statement in the entryway. The Lord Ganesha statue is an auspicious touch and goes well with the dark tone of the wood.

Spacious and elegant living

Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sunlight floods the living space, thanks to the glass sliding doors that open up to a large airy balcony. The furniture here is elegant with vintage style wooden frames and striped upholstery. The long and trendy TV unit supports a pair of gorgeous sculptures for visual interest, while the tall cabinet in the corner displays pretty crystals.

Casual balcony

Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

A pair of trendy rattan chairs and a matching coffee table allows you to relax with a cup of tea in the balcony or enjoy a refreshing chat.

Beautiful dining

Classic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Elegantly carved wooden chairs surround an oval table to ensure warm and wholesome mealtimes. A large pendant light casts a soft glow over the setting.

Stunning prayer nook

Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Intricate carvings and filigree make the wooden doors of the puja nook stunning. Tiny brass bells hang along the filigree and tinkle sweetly when the doors are opened.

Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here’s a look at the prayer nook when the doors open. Clad entirely in dark wood, it looks cosy and features inbuilt drawers for storing puja essentials.


Bright and minimal study

Classic style study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

Though minimalistic, the study has been furnished comfortably and the wooden desk is a beautiful piece. Creamy white walls allow the room to look big and bright, while sliding doors connect it with a sunny balcony and city views.

Fashionable storage ideas

Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The wardrobe unit in this bedroom is unique and very functional, thanks to its massive size and U-shape. Equipped with closets, cabinets and open shelves, this storage solution is perfect for organising clothes, shoes, blankets and more.

Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here is another modern yet stately wardrobe with white panelling for contrast. Its smooth surfaces look warm and can complement any decor style.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


