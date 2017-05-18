A lavish and colourful residence in Bangalore

Sometimes, all you need to make a home seem luxurious are trendy designs and pretty colours. And that is exactly what motivated the interior architects at Depanache Interior Architects in Bangalore to design, furnish, adorn and illuminate this residence. Though the colour palette in most rooms is sober and neutral, bright pops of magenta, turquoise and pastel green pop up here and there. The furniture pieces are modern and stylish, while the lights are very fashionable. Ample attention has been given to storage solutions as well.
Note how stylishly the formal living space and dining have been merged in this home. A stunning chandelier demarcates the two zones elegantly, while neat furniture makes the setting cosy. The trendy TV unit and console table near the dining table are storage-friendly. The magenta chairs lend a dash of colour in this neutral space.
Plush floor-level seating, a couple of futuristic chairs, a large and modern storage unit and pretty chandeliers make this casual living room very inviting. The textured wall claddings and splashes of magenta lend pizzazz here.
Generous splashes of turquoise on the stylish chairs, the bedding, the TV unit and the wall behind the bed make this bedroom serene and pretty. A trendy false ceiling, bright lights and flowers complete the look.
Soothing pastel greens lend a very attractive and relaxing vibe to this spacious bedroom. The bed, TV unit, wardrobe and dressing unit are all contemporary, neat and practical. The pendant lamps hanging from the ceiling on one side of the bed create quite an impression.
Grey and white colour combinations always look classy and timeless in any bedroom. Here, we love how the different shades of grey create a layered look, while the printed rug provides visual interest. The fashionable TV unit is ideal for displaying collectibles.
Dark wood and soothing white hues combine in this big bedroom for a warm and peaceful feel. Stylish furniture, bright lighting and minimalistic decor make the room appear more spacious and airy than it actually is.
Take another tour - A beautiful 2bhk Mumbai flat designed in less than 17 lakhs