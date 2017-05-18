A beautiful and modern home in Bangalore

Done up in whites, beiges and light wooden tones, Mr. Rajeev Menon’s home is a serene getaway from life’s stress and anxiety. Every room is relaxing, simple yet elegant. Trendy furniture, cosy textiles, stylish lights and smart storage solutions make living here comfortable and appealing. Textured wall claddings and mirrors also play an important role when it comes to the aesthetics of this residence. Thanks to the interior architects at Depanache Interior Architects, we can now take an inspiring tour to gather novel ideas.
Textured wall cladding behind the cosy L-shaped sofa lends visual interest and layers to the living space. The wooden TV unit features stylish shelves and cabinets for storing and displaying things, while the pendant lights are unique. The colour palette is extremely relaxing as well.
Floor to ceiling mirrored wall panels on the right make the entryway appear bright and spacious. The chandelier lends glamour, while the wood and white shoe cabinet is a trendy form of storage.
Wood, beige and white again define the beauty of the modern dining space. The furniture is sleek, while the shelving unit on the far end wall is perfect for showcasing collectibles.
The open kitchen is separated from the dining space with the help of a sleek breakfast counter. Glossy brown and white cabinets line the walls, offering ample room for storage. Customised niches hold the trendy appliances, making it easy for you to whip up a storm!
Neat and modern furniture pieces make this bedroom comfortable as well as functional, while the textured wall cladding lends visual appeal. The TV unit is sleek and used for displaying pretty vases, while the workstation can hold books, stationery and more.
Cream and white tones dominate this simple yet classy bedroom, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for sleep. Cosy textiles and light wooden cladding offer comfort, while stylish pendant lights and a gleaming wardrobe meet practical needs. The TV unit doubles up as a workstation as well.
Simple white furniture, warm wooden touches, trendy lights and a few decorative elements make this bedroom minimalistic yet charming.
