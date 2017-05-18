A beautiful and modern home in Bangalore

Done up in whites, beiges and light wooden tones, Mr. Rajeev Menon’s home is a serene getaway from life’s stress and anxiety. Every room is relaxing, simple yet elegant. Trendy furniture, cosy textiles, stylish lights and smart storage solutions make living here comfortable and appealing. Textured wall claddings and mirrors also play an important role when it comes to the aesthetics of this residence. Thanks to the interior architects at Depanache Interior Architects, we can now take an inspiring tour to gather novel ideas.