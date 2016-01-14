Planning a Smart Home the Right Way

For some people the prospect of overhauling their existing house can seem expensive and problematic. Although there is a way to introduce automation into a house one step at a time. One good way to start introducing smart features to a house is with the lighting system. A smart light globe is the most simple form of smart appliance. Although this can be very expensive for what it is. A more economic alternative is the lighting hub. The hub is a cheaper option and allows for a few different lights to be connected to the same hub. With a smart hub you can control individual lights in the hub, or groups of them from your smart phone.

The concept of a smart house can seem like something from a futuristic film. The ability to control your entire house from a smart phone or computer from miles away is now a reality. Although is this something that you would want or need? No matter how you use this technology there are so many ways that smart house technology can work for you. Set your thermostat to warm the house before you arise on a cold winters day, or leave your lights on a timer so your house is bright and welcoming when you arrive home. These are just some ideas of what can be achieved with smart house technology.