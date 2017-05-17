A trendy and comfortable 2bhk home in Thane, Mumbai

Rendered for a nuclear family by the interior designers and decorators at Sharada Interiors, this 2bhk apartment wows despite only 850sqm of usable area. Located in Thane, Mumbai, this project uses modern designs, sleek furniture and creative elements to make a memorable style statement. The kitchen and the kid’s bedroom are lively, vibrant spaces, which contrast the soothing tones in other areas nicely. Ample storage options and bright lights simply add to the attraction.
The ornately patterned wallpaper behind the contemporary TV unit lends elegance to the living area. The TV unit itself is a sleek white and dark wooden affair that complements the glossy floor and ceiling here.
A different view reveals the grandeur of the false ceiling. A dark wooden panel with inbuilt stained glass panes jazzes up the ceiling beautifully.
It’s ingenious how the wall holding the TV unit keeps the living area separate from the open kitchen and features glass shelves on the side. These shelves can be used to display artefacts.
As per the wishes of the young family, the kitchen was done up with leaf green and white cabinets to look lively and happy. Mosaic tiles make up the backsplashes, while the glossy black countertop is spacious enough for prepping, cooking and plating.
The other side makes it clear that the kitchen is U-shaped and very convenient for movement. A dark wooden niche on the right has been reserved as the prayer nook and the laser cut designs lend a rich look to it.
White and wood is the colour scheme in the master bedroom, creating a warm and elegant aura for the young couple. A modern bed and a closet with sliding doors take care of all practical needs. The ornately patterned wallpaper behind the bed is gorgeous!
The TV unit and workstation are very sleek, minimal and trendy affairs. Floating shelves above the desk allow you to display collectibles or organise stationery and books.
Blue and white is the beautiful, serene and fun colour scheme for the kid’s bedroom. A large bed with useful side drawers and funky circles on the wall cladding create a space that is comfortable as well as visually appealing.
The study station is very playful, thanks to the circular shelf on the right. It features ample space for storing books, toys, stationery and so on.
To feed the little one’s imagination, the false ceiling in this room features four leaf-like designs; three of them are indirectly lit by purple accent lighting.
