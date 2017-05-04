10 basic rules to get your furniture arrangement right

We all love decorating our home! With a desire to create a beautiful-cosy space, we (I… and I am sure for many of you out there) continually tweak and change our home decor either by adding a few elements to the home decor, removing a few old ones or re-arranging the elements together. But, arranging the elements together for a flawless-stunning look can get tricky at times. Understanding the basic rules of furniture arrangement can aid you at times like these and transform a room into a beautiful and practical space that emanates style.

Making the right choice of elements, especially furniture, and its perfect arrangement pattern is most important and it depends on a myriad factors—the size and layout of the room, for staters—so, it is best to start by measuring out the space accurately (you can mark off the dimensions of a prospective piece using masking tape) for a better idea of what's going to fit where. This will allow you to conceptualize space better and design it accordingly.

So, get the tape and measure out the room you want to re-decorate, and pen down your design by following these basic rules of furniture arrangement to create a ’Feels good” space that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional.