A modern and serene residence in Bangalore

Today’s story will show you how soft, soothing and neutral hues like white, cream and beige can create magic! This Bangalore residence doesn’t bank on bold colours to make a statement. Instead, the interior designers and decorators at Kredenza Interior Studios have used different shades of soothing hues to define the personality of each room. Wooden elements, bright lights and trendy furniture take care of warmth, comfort and convenience here. Every room is calm, peaceful and relaxing.
Wood and white have been combined tastefully, to make this kitchen and dining seem cosy and inviting. Look how seamlessly the two zones have been integrated, and how the filigreed doors of the corner cupboard add a regal touch. Neat furniture, adequate cabinets and bright lights make cooking or eating here a dream.
Subtle chevron prints on the wallpapers and random touches of dark wood make the living space stylish and interesting. While the sofa is cosy, the TV unit is storage-friendly, and the drapes lend a dreamy touch. Don’t miss the artefacts on their sleek pedestals and the crystal chandelier.
White, beige and light wooden tones make this bedroom cosy, dreamy and beautiful. Ornate patterns on the wallpaper, neat and modern furniture pieces, and plush bed linen ensure that you unwind in style. The TV unit also doubles up as a workstation, when required.
Once again, whites, creams and beiges dominate another bedroom in this home. A long mirror behind the bed lends glamour to this space, while the wardrobe looks capable of storing many things. The 3D finish wallpaper behind the TV is a smart touch, as it enhances the depth of the room.
The kids have a spacious and bright bedroom to themselves, complete with a large, comfy bed and a lavish dressing unit. Dark wooden elements lend ample contrast here, while the decor has been kept minimal to complement the rest of the residence.
Take another tour - A luxurious home for modern Indian families