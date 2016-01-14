A Quick Guide to a Classic Style Living Room in 2016

When the basic structure of the classic living room has been decided, the furniture has been found and the colour scheme chosen, it is time to add the details. Details are the finishing touches of a design. They often decide if a design will work or if it has not quite lived up to expectation. The details of a classic living room can be a lot of fun to source and find. Search antique store, car boot sales and nik nak shops. Choose items that bring an element of interest to a room, whilst also bringing a sense of timelessness. These bookends are a great example. These items could be newly made or they could be valuable antiques from decades ago. The books between them validate their authenticity. Consider using an old item with a newer item to give the new item authenticity.

A classic style living room can be a challenge to get just right. All elements have to be chosen carefully in order to work together. When starting to create a classic living space, begin by choosing a few classic antiques, add to this with a classic styled sofa, some interesting objects and some traditional textiles. Be sure to choose a colour palate appropriate for a classic style. Creating a classic living room can be a challenge, but it can also be fun and very rewarding. For more ideas about creating a stunning living room design see Gorgous Georgian InteriorDesign.