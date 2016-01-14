A Quick Guide to a Classic Style Living Room in 2016

Fashion is a very fickle thing. Something that may be the ‘must have’ items of the season is soon outdated. Older trends may often come back into vogue. These become known as retro designs. There is only one style that maintains its elegance and style throughout the decades, this style is ‘classic’. The definition of the word classic means an items that has been judged over time and deemed to represent the highest quality of its kind. This can be applied to the fashion of clothes or the fashion of interior design. It can sometimes be difficult to achieve a classic design in a living room; there are so many items incorrectly labelled classic. Although a true classic living room must contain some key items to create the authentic classic design. Here at homify we have researched the classic living rooms of the world and have identified how to get a classic living room style in 2016.
A classic living room would not be complete without a few antiques. These can be furniture pieces, objects, lamps or fittings. A classic living room should contain at least two pieces of antique furniture. Keep a look out for antique side boards, armchairs or fireplaces. These items can set the scene for a stunning classic style living room. This living room has two classic antiques that create a wonderful, homely living room atmosphere. The drawers are stunning. The detail in the ornately carved legs are highlighted by the light. The timber hue created adds warmth to the room. This matches the details in the legs of the armchair. This armchair is amazing. Its green shade is a classic colour used in antique and classic furniture worldwide.
Classic sofas are often based on a very simple designs with further detail added to them. They are usually based on straight lines and plain colours. The concept of a sofa was first recorded in the late 17th century. Until then people usually sat on hard wooden chairs or trunks. After the introduction of the sofa, designers became creative with their padded seats. Styles such as the classic chesterfield originated from this time. This sofa represents the simple style of sofa that was popular last century. The basic style is simple, although embellishments such as studs have been added to the frame and fringes have been added to the cushions. Consider adding a neutral coloured sofa to a classic living room design.
A classic designed living space often contains items based on a neutral colour scheme. The palate is dominated by shades of brown, cream, dark reds and dark greens. These represent colours that were popular in designs last century and are popular today. There were very few shiny or bright items in a classic design. There is however one exception, the crystal chandelier. Historically crystal chandeliers were found only in the homes of the very wealthy. These stunning elaborately decorated chandelier is definitely the centrepiece of this classic living room. The light from a chandelier is soften by the crystal pieces that surround the central lights, creating an amazing light that fills the room with warmth and softness. There are many modern chandeliers that can create a similar stunning light. For more ideas see Milan Chic Chandeliers.
The magic of a classic living room is the sense of timelessness that I can create. Items within this design should look as if they could be new, or may have been sitting there for many years. They should bring a history and a story into every room. These items here would make a great addition to a classic living room. The style of these items is defiantly old, although their condition makes you think that they could be newer than expected. This could well be the trophies that old Uncle Bill won at the North Cumberland Games in 1923. Place these items on a bookcase, mantelpiece or side table to create a sense of history in the room. As with this room, match the pieces with an antique painting to give it some authenticity. Keep the colours in the classic neutral palate to match the design of the room.
A classic style living room can sometimes appear formal and cool. Fabrics used in sofas and armchairs can often be plain and harsh. To bring a warmth and softness to a classic living room consider including a variety of textures and fabrics. A classic sofa can be softened dramatically by adding a few extra touches. Why not add a splash of warmth and colour with a throw, a blanket or some cushions. Use the shades of that style; warm dark red, dark green and dark golds to bring a sense of authenticity. Ensure there is a combination of textures. Consider using velvet, wool and felt to soften the design. This blanket is a great addition to any classic living room. Hang it on the back of an armchair or drape it over the back of a formal sofa. This blanket is made by the Biggest Blanket Company.
When the basic structure of the classic living room has been decided, the furniture has been found and the colour scheme chosen, it is time to add the details. Details are the finishing touches of a design. They often decide if a design will work or if it has not quite lived up to expectation. The details of a classic living room can be a lot of fun to source and find. Search antique store, car boot sales and nik nak shops. Choose items that bring an element of interest to a room, whilst also bringing a sense of timelessness. These bookends are a great example. These items could be newly made or they could be valuable antiques from decades ago. The books between them validate their authenticity. Consider using an old item with a newer item to give the new item authenticity.
A classic style living room can be a challenge to get just right. All elements have to be chosen carefully in order to work together. When starting to create a classic living space, begin by choosing a few classic antiques, add to this with a classic styled sofa, some interesting objects and some traditional textiles. Be sure to choose a colour palate appropriate for a classic style. Creating a classic living room can be a challenge, but it can also be fun and very rewarding. For more ideas about creating a stunning living room design see Gorgous Georgian InteriorDesign.