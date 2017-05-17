Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish and soothing home in Kerela

Haris, stanzza stanzza Modern style bedroom
Thanks to the interior designers and decorators at Stanzza, we bring you a very modern and peaceful home today. Filled with soothing white, cream and beige hues, this residence is a serene getaway from all worries and stress. Neat wooden elements appear in places to lend warmth, while trendy furniture pieces promise comfort and functionality. Come take a tour and gather more inspiration.

Smart living

Soothing and neutral hues dominate the living room, while an L-shaped sofa peppered with stylish cushions promises cosy seating. The sleek TV console comes in handy for displaying collectibles, while the coffee table offers inbuilt storage room for books.

Elegant dining

Dark wooden elements contrast the bright white environment of the dining space, lending it personality. Paintings, chic lights and a modern couch add to the attraction.

Fashionable touches

From this side, the sleek staircase with steel railings is clearly visible. A modern and plush white couch sits in front of it, while the grey stone-clad wall on the right offers rustic charm.

Contemporary kitchen

The dark wood and white colour palette of this spacious kitchen is warm, classic and inviting. The U-shaped layout allows you to move around easily, while the glossy black countertop has ample space for cutting, prepping and cooking. Beige mosaic tiles line the backsplashes, while a couple of large windows bring in tons of sunlight.

Simple yet stately

Simple warm hues make this bedroom welcoming and relaxing. The wooden wall cladding ensures elegance, while the plush bed promises sweet dreams. Sleek niches have been built into the wall above the bed to display knickknacks.

Cosy and practical

Soft shades of brown, white and grey dominate this large bedroom, giving it a sophisticated yet very cosy feel. Sleek inbuilt niches behind the bed help in displaying decorative items, while the white wall unit on the right is multifunctional. It not only comprises of trendy closets and cabinets, but also accommodates a study station with open shelves.

Subtle luxury

Silky soft linen, elegant lamps and a beautiful wall panel behind the bed create a sense of subtle luxury in this bedroom. The dark wooden frame of the panel as well as the part that extends across the ceiling lends warmth here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


