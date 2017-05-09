10 pictures of kitchens in Indore

During the process of decorating a house or an apartment, usually, the kitchen is an area that is given priority, since it’s a place where the family spends time, whether it is preparing meals or fixing a snack. There are a range of options available, and you can choose to employ a carpenter to make the cabinets for you or hire a professional. However, like other rooms in your home, the kitchen needs to reflect your personality, in addition to being customized to suit your needs.
Irrespective of which city you live in, you can find beautiful modular kitchens or designs that you will love to have in your home. Today, we take you through a few kitchens in Indore to let you get an idea of what can be achieved even if you don’t live in a metropolis. It will provide you inspiration for renovating or designing your kitchen.
The white and black colour scheme of this small, u-shaped kitchen gets a stylist boost with the floral-inspired laminate that is used for the backsplash. This design is ideal for a small apartment with an open plan as it provides storage and looks pretty.
In a large house or bungalow that has the kitchen in a separate room, an elegant layout like this one, which places the cabinets, refrigerator and built-in appliances against the walls, leaves the centre of the room open, giving it a spacious and uncluttered feel.
Bold or dark colours can sometimes overpower a room, but in this kitchen, the red and black on the cabinets are set in the right proportion against the white walls and mini-tiled backsplash. Additionally, the food-themed decorative tiles break the monotony of the white to make this kitchen memorable.
The bright green that contrasts the minimalist white cabinets and countertops brings in a unique look to this kitchen. It has everything tucked away neatly behind the doors of tall cabinets that cover an entire wall. The stovetop is located on a two-tiered island that is parallel to the cabinets to provide easy access to utensils or ingredients. It’s functional and stunning!
A typically modern design, this kitchen has white, steel and wood tones that brings an air of sophistication to the room. The cooktop is located on a parallel island counter, while a casual eat-in counter in the corner adds a convenient feature.
A variation of the modern, chic kitchen in the previous image, this one has open shelves for displaying glassware and has the refrigerator set in a recess. Notice how the space has been designed to allow an upgrade to a wider refrigerator in a few years? The advantage of getting a professional to assist with designing your kitchen is that you can plan for the future.
This is another example of an ordinary kitchen that becomes eye-catching with the use of simple decorative motifs on the backsplash tiles as well as the cabinet doors. The L-shaped layout is planned with sufficient storage to keep the counter clutter-free.
Like in the previous kitchen, this one leaves room for expansion. You can add more storage against the wall when you need more space in the kitchen.
This stylish kitchen, which belongs to a large bungalow, is a home chef’s dream! It is spacious with luxurious marble flooring and state-of-the-art appliances. The white, grey and black theme gives it a distinguished air.
This show kitchen in a gallery in Indore gives us an idea of the what can be achieved on a budget. The cabinets are coated with MDF – an inexpensive option that can add style and be customized to colours of the home owner’s choice. Additionally, the layout, appliances and drawers can be planned according to the customer’s needs.
Visiting a professional kitchen gallery can provide inspiration for what you want to do with your kitchen.