A beautiful home full of innovative touches in Mumbai

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Unique and lavish furniture, premium quality materials, stylish lighting and creative designs are the reasons why this home caught our attention today. The interior designers and decorators at Ornate Consultants used polished dark wood, both light and dark marble, acrylic, mirror and laminate to create interesting ambiances in every room. Storage solutions are also trendy yet very elegant and practical. The master bedroom is massive and very tastefully furnished, while the terrace boasts of a stunning false ceiling. Read on to know more.

Regal dining

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern dining room
Uniquely designed transparent acrylic furniture makes the dining area a stunning space. The stylish backs of the chairs and the carved base of the table make for a regal look, while the ethnic paintings add vibrancy.

Plush living

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern living room
Luxurious leather couches and a baby pink rug make for comfy seating in the living space, while the mirrored base of the coffee table and the mirrored wall art lend glamour.

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern living room
From another angle, you can admire the fashionable white swing and the beautiful ethnic mural behind it.

Spacious and gorgeous master bedroom

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern style bedroom
Gleaming and smooth wardrobes in dark wood offer tons of storage and warmth in this big master bedroom. The bed features drawers underneath too, while the golden folding doors lead you to the entertainment area when needed.

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern style bedroom
When the doors open, you get to admire the TV unit and the elegant wooden storage units next to it.

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern style bedroom
A closer look at the inbuilt TV unit reveals a dark wood and golden yellow cabinet on the right. Its glossy surface contrasts the marble floor and shines under the soothing ceiling lights.


Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern style bedroom
Here’s a look at the stunning dressing unit, which is a part of the wardrobes in the master bedroom.

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern style bedroom
An alcove in the bedroom acts as a cosy seating spot for relaxing and reading, and it is furnished stylishly. This spot also opens up to a large terrace through folding glass doors.

Creative and large terrace

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Brown and grey tiles line the walls and floor of this terrace beautifully, creating a soothing ambiance for relaxing and enjoying outdoor meals. The black ceiling is a bold touch and features skylights and contemporary designs.

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
After dark, golden light escapes from the niches in the boundary wall as well as from behind the false ceiling for a dreamy look.

Vibrant surprise!

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern style bedroom
Bold red wall panels on either side of the fashionable white bed lend spice and colour to this room. The dark marble flooring and striped curtain add to the aesthetic appeal as well.

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern style bedroom
The inbuilt wardrobes in this bedroom boast of artistic and colourful prints on their door.

Awe-inspiring bathroom

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern bathroom
Lined almost entirely with glossy wood and mirrors, this bathroom looks luxurious despite its small proportions.

Soothing opulence

Interior Designs, Ornate Projects Ornate Projects Modern bathroom
Dark veined marble, ultramodern sanitary wares and golden indirect lighting create a soothing yet rich atmosphere in this bathroom.

Take another tour - A 4bhk Bangalore house with modern and soothing interiors

5 Ways to join the living room with the kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


