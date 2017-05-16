A beautiful home full of innovative touches in Mumbai

Unique and lavish furniture, premium quality materials, stylish lighting and creative designs are the reasons why this home caught our attention today. The interior designers and decorators at Ornate Consultants used polished dark wood, both light and dark marble, acrylic, mirror and laminate to create interesting ambiances in every room. Storage solutions are also trendy yet very elegant and practical. The master bedroom is massive and very tastefully furnished, while the terrace boasts of a stunning false ceiling. Read on to know more.
Uniquely designed transparent acrylic furniture makes the dining area a stunning space. The stylish backs of the chairs and the carved base of the table make for a regal look, while the ethnic paintings add vibrancy.
Luxurious leather couches and a baby pink rug make for comfy seating in the living space, while the mirrored base of the coffee table and the mirrored wall art lend glamour.
From another angle, you can admire the fashionable white swing and the beautiful ethnic mural behind it.
Gleaming and smooth wardrobes in dark wood offer tons of storage and warmth in this big master bedroom. The bed features drawers underneath too, while the golden folding doors lead you to the entertainment area when needed.
When the doors open, you get to admire the TV unit and the elegant wooden storage units next to it.
A closer look at the inbuilt TV unit reveals a dark wood and golden yellow cabinet on the right. Its glossy surface contrasts the marble floor and shines under the soothing ceiling lights.
Here’s a look at the stunning dressing unit, which is a part of the wardrobes in the master bedroom.
An alcove in the bedroom acts as a cosy seating spot for relaxing and reading, and it is furnished stylishly. This spot also opens up to a large terrace through folding glass doors.
Brown and grey tiles line the walls and floor of this terrace beautifully, creating a soothing ambiance for relaxing and enjoying outdoor meals. The black ceiling is a bold touch and features skylights and contemporary designs.
After dark, golden light escapes from the niches in the boundary wall as well as from behind the false ceiling for a dreamy look.
Bold red wall panels on either side of the fashionable white bed lend spice and colour to this room. The dark marble flooring and striped curtain add to the aesthetic appeal as well.
The inbuilt wardrobes in this bedroom boast of artistic and colourful prints on their door.
Lined almost entirely with glossy wood and mirrors, this bathroom looks luxurious despite its small proportions.
Dark veined marble, ultramodern sanitary wares and golden indirect lighting create a soothing yet rich atmosphere in this bathroom.
