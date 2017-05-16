A beautiful home full of innovative touches in Mumbai

Unique and lavish furniture, premium quality materials, stylish lighting and creative designs are the reasons why this home caught our attention today. The interior designers and decorators at Ornate Consultants used polished dark wood, both light and dark marble, acrylic, mirror and laminate to create interesting ambiances in every room. Storage solutions are also trendy yet very elegant and practical. The master bedroom is massive and very tastefully furnished, while the terrace boasts of a stunning false ceiling. Read on to know more.