A modern Mangalore residence full of warmth and colour

Lavish use of dark wood, modern furniture and creative touches are the highlights of this independent house in Mangalore. The colour palette in all rooms is soothing and neutral, with wood lending suitable contrast. Golden lighting also adds warmth to the interior, and the kitchen is very functional and storage-friendly. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Ashpra Interiors for this inviting creation.
From here, you can appreciate the stencilled glass panel set in the wooden partition between the dining and entrance. To the right is a beautiful wooden temple with inbuilt cabinet for storing prayer essentials.
Rich wooden wall cladding and a trendy L-shaped sofa make the living space warm and attractive. The TV unit is modern and sleek, while the coffee table flaunts a unique shape. Printed cushions and flowers lend colour to this space.
Elegant wooden furniture make mealtimes cosy in this spacious dining zone. The feature wall is lined with slim tiles in contrasting hues for a special look. And the wooden partition on the right features laser cut patterns, and keeps the dining area private from the entryway.
White and grey cabinets line three walls of this trendy kitchen, making storage super easy. Adequate lighting and a U-shaped countertop make working here a cakewalk.
Dark and smooth wooden surfaces fill this bedroom with warmth and elegance. The creative headboard extends to span across the ceiling, while the dressing unit is apt for organising all toiletries. The wall unit on the right comprises of closets, cabinets as well as a workstation. Overhead cabinets above the study desk have glass doors, so that it is easy to find books and stationery.
Though small in proportion, this bedroom seems warm and cosy, thanks to the dark wooden elements and golden lighting on the ceiling. The wardrobe with sliding doors can store tons of things, while printed bedding lend visual interest here.
