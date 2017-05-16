Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern Mangalore residence full of warmth and colour

Justwords Justwords
Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style dining room
Lavish use of dark wood, modern furniture and creative touches are the highlights of this independent house in Mangalore. The colour palette in all rooms is soothing and neutral, with wood lending suitable contrast. Golden lighting also adds warmth to the interior, and the kitchen is very functional and storage-friendly. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Ashpra Interiors for this inviting creation.

View of the dining

Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style dining room Table,Furniture,Property,Chair,Cabinetry,Lighting,Interior design,Floor,Wood,Flooring
From here, you can appreciate the stencilled glass panel set in the wooden partition between the dining and entrance. To the right is a beautiful wooden temple with inbuilt cabinet for storing prayer essentials.

Beautiful living

Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style living room
Rich wooden wall cladding and a trendy L-shaped sofa make the living space warm and attractive. The TV unit is modern and sleek, while the coffee table flaunts a unique shape. Printed cushions and flowers lend colour to this space.

A different view

Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style dining room
Elegant wooden furniture make mealtimes cosy in this spacious dining zone. The feature wall is lined with slim tiles in contrasting hues for a special look. And the wooden partition on the right features laser cut patterns, and keeps the dining area private from the entryway.

Modern and practical kitchen

Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style kitchen Countertop,Cabinetry,Kitchen sink,Property,Sink,Building,Tap,Furniture,Kitchen,Kitchen stove
White and grey cabinets line three walls of this trendy kitchen, making storage super easy. Adequate lighting and a U-shaped countertop make working here a cakewalk.

Sophisticated bedroom

Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style bedroom Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Comfort,Wood,Building,Door,Interior design,Flooring,Drawer
Dark and smooth wooden surfaces fill this bedroom with warmth and elegance. The creative headboard extends to span across the ceiling, while the dressing unit is apt for organising all toiletries. The wall unit on the right comprises of closets, cabinets as well as a workstation. Overhead cabinets above the study desk have glass doors, so that it is easy to find books and stationery.

Simple yet cosy

Independent house Manglore.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Tropical style bedroom Property,Furniture,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,Bed frame,Flooring,Bed,Floor
Though small in proportion, this bedroom seems warm and cosy, thanks to the dark wooden elements and golden lighting on the ceiling. The wardrobe with sliding doors can store tons of things, while printed bedding lend visual interest here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


