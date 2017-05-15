A stylish 3bhk Mumbai home worth 1.5 crore rupees

Asian, contemporary and French design and decor styles come together in this exotic 3bhk Mumbai residence to create a unique ambiance. The lavish budget of Rs. 1.5 crores was very effectively utilised by the architects at Aum Architects, since each room has been given a personality of its own. The attached bathrooms also reflect the style of the respective rooms, and are very comfy and visually appealing. We also love how frosted glass has been creatively used between the kitchen and dining space for privacy’s sake. Read on to know more.
A tall statue of Lord Buddha lends serenity and visual appeal to both the living and dining areas, which are merged seamlessly.
Large sliding glass doors connect the living space with the sunny balcony, while indirect lighting liven it up after dark. Elegant grey sofas, a chaise lounge, and dark wall panels make a trendy statement here. The cushions lend some colour.
A textured minimalistic panel holds the TV, while a couple of vases lend aesthetic appeal.
Trendy chairs and a wall-mounted bench have been positioned around a uniquely-shaped table to make mealtimes fun. Frosted glass panels and sliding door separate this zone from the kitchen, keeping the odours out.
The common washbasin has a quirky shape and has been accommodated by a wooded nook with a tall mirror.
Smooth white cabinets and contrasting countertops and backsplashes make this kitchen stylish, storage-friendly and comfortable.
Black and white creates a classy and timeless look in the master bedroom, while neat modern furniture, indirect lighting and some aesthetic details promise relaxation.
From this vantage point, a trendy cabinet and a cosy seating arrangement near the large window can be observed.
Dark veined marble, a massive mirror, and stylish sanitary wares make the master bathroom attractive.
Dark grey, white and light wooden tones join hands to make a unique statement in the son’s bedroom. Black and white photos deck the panelling behind the bed, while the headboard is graphic-printed for a playful look.
The space under the window has been used to accommodate inbuilt cabinets, while the panel holding the TV is also graphic-printed.
Elegant and dark colours again appear in the son’s bathroom and contrast the white fixtures, and the stone-like textured wall of the shower is simply amazing!
Pretty floral prints on the bed upholstery, vibrant cushions and bright bulbs along the perimeter of the dressing mirror fill the daughter’s room with life and charm. Again, the space under the window features inbuilt cabinets, while a trendy shelf in the corner displays artefacts.
The closet and the doors are smooth white affairs with wide mirrored strips adding spunk to them.
Tiles in contrasting hues, lavish use of mirrors and stylish pendant lights make the daughter’s bathroom bright, interesting and cosy.
