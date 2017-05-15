A stylish 3bhk Mumbai home worth 1.5 crore rupees

Asian, contemporary and French design and decor styles come together in this exotic 3bhk Mumbai residence to create a unique ambiance. The lavish budget of Rs. 1.5 crores was very effectively utilised by the architects at Aum Architects, since each room has been given a personality of its own. The attached bathrooms also reflect the style of the respective rooms, and are very comfy and visually appealing. We also love how frosted glass has been creatively used between the kitchen and dining space for privacy’s sake. Read on to know more.