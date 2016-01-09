Create a modern interior that stands out

A large modern house in the suburbs is an attractive proposition as long as it is decorated in a classy manner. homify has been bringing aesthetically designed apartments in cities to your attention but today we are showcasing a suburban house built in a newly developed neighborhood with few houses in the vicinity. The designers have employed a modern style to create interesting features in the house for every need. Built in open floor design structure, every room in the building neatly flows into each other to make a harmonious home with large windows and multif-unctional spaces. Let us take you on a detailed tour of this beautiful house created by Victoria Placenca Interiorismo displaying exquisite taste and style besides retaining harmony with nature.
This beautiful house built in modern style is detached from the street and other houses in the vicinity. The all-white façade of this L shaped home is attractively built with large French windows to bring in sunlight during the day and cool air during the late evenings. As it is a safe neighborhood the building is not surrounded by a boundary wall and only a small section of the rear kitchen garden has a low boundary wall. The layout and structure of the house’s exteriors gives us a fair idea about how luxurious its interiors are likely to be. Keeping in mind the tropical climate of this region the garden is laid out with perennial flowers and plants that retain colour and beauty throughout the year. A stone walkway leads up from the street level to front door shielded with tall trees to maintain privacy.
Interiors of this home have been built with an open floor plan and without any boundaries to maintain easy movement of people belonging to the large joint family in the house. A large hall abutting the rear veranda and garden is spacious enough to accommodate a dining area and living room and has been designed to avoid awkward space organisation.
Sleek low lying brown and cream coffee table enhance the beauty of thecream carpet and an aesthetically designed cream sofa with colourful cushions.The circular dining table made in minimalist style and chairs in the corner where guests can sit around to take snacks or a light meal is not only for the family. Although small and trendy, this dining table has an elegant arrangement of flowers and leaves from the garden at its centre to add colour to the plain brown and cream collection of table and chairs.
There is nothing more convenient for a cook than a breakfast area that is located within close proximity of the cooking area, which makes it easy to serve meals to people in a hurry. This kitchen has an island that has a smartly built open cooking area that is wide enough to also have a breakfast bar, suddenly the kitchen becomes a multipurpose work station.
Built in an elongated L shape the kitchen counter and the island have been designed with trendy granite that is durable as hot vessels can easily be placed on it straight off the gas stove without fear of damage. Wide picture windows facing the kitchen retain natural light in the area throughout the day that keeps out insects and germs common in tropical climates. Pine cabinets and chairs create an elegant contrast against the grey granite counters lending a polished touch to the modern kitchen.
Discussions about family matters and other worldly issues in a large house are common whether it is between the younger generation or the older ones. An open space like this with wide square table designed like a rubix cube is best suited for an all round seating arrangement. All the three sofas around the table are wide enough to seat three adults, that can sit around in different groups to play games or just pass time chatting away about different issues.
This multipurpose relaxation area is devoid of distractions like television and music systems as it has been solely created for the purpose of chatting and having fun. It is located in a secluded corner of the house; it gives privacy to users. Decorated with low sofas and light colors, the open sit-out has light grey sofas whose elegance is enhanced with back-lit wall.
Dining areas in large families are always busy with guests coming in at odd hours and meals or snacks constantly being served to them. This large multipurpose dining area has largely been created for that purpose with a wide table and chair to comfortably seat twelve individuals at the same time. It has a large glass picture window with clear view of the garden which makes the room appear large and spacious. A drop down pendulum style chandelier adds to the charm of this large square room with predominant wooden furniture. The long floating cabinets on the side of dining area with sliding doors is used for storing cutlery and glassware while an abstract painting with bold red tones brings sparkle to the room. Silver flower vases with pristine white flowers retain add serenity in partnership with silver candle holders.
Like all Mediterranean homes this one too has two gardens one at the front and another at the rear with a tile roof outcropping. The rear garden is ideal for spending time in the evenings after a tough day at work surrounded by natural beauty and greenery. One can just walk out of the house on to the wood paneled patio and then walk across the lawn to the garden or just relax on the comfortable cushions to enjoy a beautiful sunset. The wide low roof patio seamlessly connects the house to garden and also people to sit here and enjoy rainfall without getting wet. Located close to the main house this section is safe enough for a long post dinner walk as the property is protected by a boundary wall. Long lounge metal chairs are ideal for relaxing on warm summer nights and enjoying the starlit sky. For more designs like these about large artistically decorated properties review this ideabook from our magazine.