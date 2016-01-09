Create a modern interior that stands out

Interiors of this home have been built with an open floor plan and without any boundaries to maintain easy movement of people belonging to the large joint family in the house. A large hall abutting the rear veranda and garden is spacious enough to accommodate a dining area and living room and has been designed to avoid awkward space organisation.

Sleek low lying brown and cream coffee table enhance the beauty of thecream carpet and an aesthetically designed cream sofa with colourful cushions.The circular dining table made in minimalist style and chairs in the corner where guests can sit around to take snacks or a light meal is not only for the family. Although small and trendy, this dining table has an elegant arrangement of flowers and leaves from the garden at its centre to add colour to the plain brown and cream collection of table and chairs.