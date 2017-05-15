A beautiful and colourful home in Bangalore

If you wish to have a home that seems like a peaceful sanctuary, then take a tour of this modern and cosy apartment in Bangalore to get ideas. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Kriya Living, Casa Paradiso in Shobha City is magic woven in white, cream, beige and warm wooden hues. Sleek and minimal designs, trendy furniture, cosy textiles, and elegant wooden detailing make this flat practical yet relaxing. Modern cabinets and closets take care of all storage needs without wasting excessive floor area.
A cosy white couch, a stylish chaise lounge, some bright cushions and a painting of Lord Krishna make this living space inviting. You can also see from here, that the home follows an open plan layout. Hence, the living merges with the dining, without privacy being hampered in any way, thanks to the wall between the dining and swing.
The stylish wooden shoe cabinet with ornately carved doors makes quite an impression in the entrance foyer. A beautiful mirror and a bunch of flowers complete the look.
This neat wooden swing is perfect for enjoying leisurely hours near the large window, while potted greens freshen up the space. Slim wooden strips on the ceiling enhance warmth here.
Sleek and designed in wood, this TV unit is perfect for storing things and displaying artefacts as well.
The creamy white environment of the dining space has been beautifully contrasted by a sleek table and fashionable chairs, a wooden storage unit and some vibrant artworks on the right.
Wooden cabinets, white surfaces and cream-hued mosaic tiles come together in this modern kitchen for a classic and cosy look. The overhead cabinets flanking the chimney have glass doors, so that everyday things can be easily found. A large window floods this kitchen with natural light as well.
Lavish use of white and light wooden tones ensures that the master bedroom looks serene and bright. A large bed takes the centre stage, while the dressing unit looks regal. The sunny yellow armchair near the large glass windows is an exciting and lively touch.
The floor to ceiling wardrobe in the bedroom features glossy white sliding doors, which save on floor area and are easy to clean.
When the middle door slides open, it reveals a TV and some shelves and drawers for storing remotes, cables, DVDs and so on. Very ingenious, right?
