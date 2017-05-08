8 ideas for using stone in modern bathrooms

The most striking feature of modern bathrooms is that they convey luxury, even if they are built on a small budget. This is easily achievable due to the availability of a variety of materials, natural or synthetic, in an array of colors, textures and designs. Of course, they should not be used on a large scale unless the quality is worth the price, but they allow even the simplest house to have a luxury bathroom. Another element of the modernity of bathrooms is the accessories and the rapid pace at which the industry offers new and innovative designs. For example, legs were removed from toilets to make them more elegant, but now, the latest trend is suspended toilets. Earlier, all the walls of the bathroom were covered with the same tile, but that too has changed.

Having a modern bathroom and enjoying its luxury is a positive and stimulating experience. So, don’t let your bathroom get outdated. Maybe you can make changes slowly, one at a time. Take note of these designs and get set to have your own unforgettable modern bathroom.