9 pictures of kitchen tiles perfect for your home

There are hundreds of materials that you can use to make your kitchen look more beautiful and welcoming but one of the best out of them is tiles. Not only are tiles a cheaper alternative for decorating you home walls but they are also more durable than most other material. To give you some ideas of different tiles that you can use to coat your kitchen walls here are nine pictures.
If you want to achieve a feel of continuity between two walls of your kitchen then using horizontal patterned tiles is highly recommended. You can also choose classic shades of colours like black and white so that it complements your dark tone cabinets.
For those of you who love bold designs using bright colour strip patterned tiles can also be a great choice. The size of the stripes can depend on your liking and the height of your ceiling. If you have a low-rise ceiling opting for thin stripes is a way better option.
If you want customised patterns for your kitchen wall then opting for ceramic tiles is a must. These tiles can easily take on different colours and designs which make them ideal for making your kitchen look unique. Also ceramic tiles are ideal if you want to incorporate bright tone designs as they reflect colours well.
Another great way to make your kitchen stand out is by covering it completely with tiles. You can create concrete cabinets which can be lined with decorative tiles to give it a fresh feel. This is another way to make your kitchen long-lasting.
Lining your kitchen backsplash with tiles is a must if you are looking for a water resistant alternative. Along with this you can also add LED backlights on top of the backsplash to make it look amazing and well lit.
If you want a natural finish in your kitchen then opting for similar looking grey brick tiles is advised. These tiles would you not only give your kitchen a patterned effect but will also blend well with any colour cabinets that you install due to its natural finish.
For those of you who love rustic layouts opting for red-brick to create a focal wall is also a good choice. You can place your gas range on this wall so that it is the centre of attention when someone walks in your kitchen.
The other durable material that you can use to cover your kitchen walls is limestone tiles. These tiles give an effect of naturally cut stones which make them look fantastic. Also, these tiles are available in different shades of pastel colours which mean you can choose anyone as per your decor requirement.
Choosing to line your kitchen walls with cement tiles can also be a great way to give it a different look. These tiles are generally used for floors so they are low-maintenance and water resistant which makes them perfect for kitchens.
