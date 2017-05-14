An artistic duplex apartment in Raipur

When unique innovative designs combine with beautiful colours and artistic decor, the result is stunning. And that is exactly what has happened with this duplex apartment rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Esha Garg: Interior Designer. A variety of materials and textures like wood, glass, velvet, silk and laminate have come together in this luxurious home to create an interesting visual impact. Multiple living spaces, seating nooks and bedrooms cater to all the needs of the big family which owns this property.
Rendered in solid and dark wood, the entrance impresses with its unique look, thanks to the yellow, orange and red colouring. These colours create an optical illusion of sorts, making it seem as if the door is a lighted passage! The decorative garland above is auspicious.
The foyer is a gorgeous combination of rich, dark wooden cabinets, granite stairs and transparent glass balustrades. Intricately carved surfaces and artefacts make for tons of visual interest.
From this vantage point, you can appreciate the beautifully embossed glass balustrade, the floral carvings on the wood and the stained glass panel before the prayer nook.
Fashionably stained glass set in dark wooden frames makes for a regal entrance to the prayer room or temple. Inside the room, decorative wall panelling greets us ceremoniously.
Beige and dark browns join hands to make this living space cosy and warm. Velvety sofa upholstery and silky drapes make a grand statement, while the purple cushions lend colour.
The wooden TV unit is sleek, modern and comes with a lighted niche to display artefacts.
A large L-shaped sofa allows the family to relax with friends in this living area, while the soft drapes make for a dreamy ambiance. The lights are bright yet soothing, and the colours are warm and earthy.
We love how striped and solid blue fabrics have been used for upholstering these chairs in a playful manner.
Graphic prints on the couch, cosy cushions and a trendy wooden shelf adorned with books and artefacts lend a lot of spunk to this corner.
Love for geometry and precision comes through in this bedroom with the help of the headboard, the L-shaped bench, the wall cladding and the wardrobe. Black, white and wood comprise the colour scheme here, making the room warm and elegant.
Wooden flooring, smooth dark furniture and a decorative panel above the bed complete the look of this spacious bedroom. The cushions are in earthy tones and the mellow lighting makes the mood romantic.
Sliding glass doors connect this terrace with the rest of the home, and separate it as well. Golden lighting, outdoor furniture and a beautiful painting create a relaxing ambiance for unwinding.
