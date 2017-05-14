A stylish and practical family home in Bangalore

The interior designers and decorators at Kriya Living bring you a very contemporary and comfortable home in Bangalore today. Modern furniture, neat designs and smart storage solutions make this flat perfect for relaxing, enjoying and working too. Both neutral and bold hues have been used to define the personality of each room, while contemporary wardrobes, shelves and cabinets make organisational chores a dream. Adequate lighting adds to the attraction of this abode.
Fashionable wooden chairs with dark blue upholstery surround a glossy white table to make mealtimes wonderful. A sleek cabinet and a floating shelf against the far end wall hold essentials and knickknacks.
A sleek and trendy console unit helps in storing shoes and umbrellas in the entryway, while a pretty mirror lends elegance.
Brightly-lit and contemporarily furnished, the living area opens up to a balcony through large sliding glass doors. Vibrant cushions add a hint of life, while a geometrically-inspired partition keeps the dining away from plain view.
The backlit TV unit is sleek, minimal and very practical.
Smooth cream-hued cabinets, bright lights and modern appliances make cooking in this kitchen a dream!
Tranquil blues dominate the bed, while the sleek window seat makes for a perfect reading nook in this bedroom. Light-hued walls enhance the feeling of space, and floating shelves in the corner help in arranging collectibles.
The wood and white study station is very storage-friendly, sleek and convenient.
Printed textiles lend colour and visual interest to this otherwise simple and modern bedroom. The wooden bed features a storage drawer underneath for quilts and bed linen.
The wardrobe offers tons of storage space, while the mirrored doors enhance the size of the room. The workstation is very smart and can store books, stationery and more.
Both geometric and traditional prints and patterns appear on the bedding, the rug, the wallpaper and the backlit wooden lattice on the wall. No wonder, this bedroom looks so visually interesting and unique.
The large closet is ideal for storing everything you don’t want outside, while the modern TV unit has scope for display.
Some bright flowers and a funky rug liven up this neutral-hued bathroom, while trendy fixtures make your daily routine super-easy!
