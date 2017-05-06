Your browser is out-of-date.

13 amazing design ideas for small bathrooms

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
rehabilitación casa en Barcelona, GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®
Loading admin actions …

Do you like relaxing in your bathtub after a long day? Is your bathroom a little too small for your liking? Are you looking into ways to make it look more spacious? Well, then you have come to the right place. The bathroom is one of the most important rooms in any home, so you naturally want it to look and feel great. The good news is that there are many fantastic ideas for small bathrooms that you can use to achieve the space you want.

Here is a look at 13 beautiful ideas for small bathrooms to inspire you:

1. Bring in some colour

Villaggio turistico Baia di Manaccora (Gargano), Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Did you think that only light or neutral colours will make a small space appear larger? You are wrong. Paint a wall in your bathroom with a bright colour to give this room a focal point and make it visually more spacious and evenly distributed.

2. Integrate nature

BEACH HOUSE, JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Indoor plants add a unique touch to any room, and your bathroom is no different. Integrate nature in your bathroom by adding a small potted plant. This small touch will do a lot to make your small bathroom pretty and comfortable.

3. Get a perfect-sized sink

Gästebad mit Wohlfühlfaktor, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein

Pientka - Faszination Naturstein
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein

You obviously need a sink, no matter how small your bathroom is. To make sure that you have enough space in this part of your home, make sure that you pick a sink that fits your bathroom perfectly. This will help make it look bigger.

4. Add a large mirror

Departamento EP, Arqternativa
Arqternativa

Arqternativa
Arqternativa
Arqternativa

One of the best ways to make a small bathroom appear more spacious is to install a large mirror. It also helps create more light, making your bathroom look and feel bright and fresh.

5. Make the floor bright

Wimbledon, LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Another way to bring in a pop of colour into your small bathroom is to pick a colourful design for the floor. This too can make your bathroom look bigger. It will also create a unique look and give your bathroom loads of personality.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

6. Arrange items properly

NUOVO LIBRO DELLE IDEE, Edmo S.r.l.
Edmo S.r.l.

Edmo S.r.l.
Edmo S.r.l.
Edmo S.r.l.

The way you arrange the furniture and items in your bathroom plays a huge role in how small or big your bathroom looks. Arranging everything neatly will give this part of your home perfect order and ultimately, make it look comfortable and roomy.


7. Add a towel rail or bar

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill
homify

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

homify
homify
homify

Towels can take a lot of space in any bathroom. Most people store theirs in a cupboard, but when you have a small bathroom, a cupboard or shelves can be out of the question. One of the best ideas to keep towels neat without sacrificing space is to add a towel rail or bar. They look great and give you loads of extra space in your bathroom.

8. Get open furniture

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

Family Home

Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors
Ruth Noble Interiors

You need certain furniture for storage in your bathroom. An open cabinet is a great idea as it gives you the storage space without making your bathroom look small and cramped. Practical and functional, this is a fantastic idea if you want your bathroom to look more spacious.

9. Let natural light in

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Light plays an important role in making any room appear spacious and airy. If you have a small bathroom, let in as much natural light as you can. It will also help in creating a more comfortable environment.

10. Get a built-in cabinet

LEBENSRAUM ERWEITERT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

A built-in cabinet with glass doors is an extremely practical solution to help you keep everything in perfect order without sacrificing space. Apart from giving you storage space, it adds a decorative piece of furniture that makes your bathroom look more visually appealing.

11. Use a soft colour palette

St John's Wood Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

St John's Wood

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

If you want to make your bathroom look and feel larger than it actually is, it might be a good idea to use a color palette with soft pastel shades. This allows you to create more light which in turn makes this space look brighter and of course, roomier.

12. Make niches in the walls

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

Because small bathrooms do not have a lot of storage space, you need to think of ways to create a functional and comfortable room. An excellent solution is niches in the walls. This gives you much needed extra space to place your bathroom essentials without making the bathroom smaller than it already is.

13. Add bags and baskets

Home Accessories, rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

To make your bathroom look bigger and tidier with everything in its proper place, bags and baskets are a great idea. You can use them to store towels and beauty and hygiene products without cramping shelves and cabinets.

You can have a beautiful bathroom, even if it is a small one, without spending a fortune. With the right idea, you can have a clutter-free space where you can enjoy a soothing bath in the tub any time you want to.

Checkout 6 colourful bathroom storage ideas here.

15 pictures of kitchens in Indian homes
Which of these designs will you use for your small bathroom? Let us know in the comments.


