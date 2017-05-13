A spacious and unique residence in Bangalore

Owned by a big and style-conscious family, this lavish Indian residence is full of creative and modern touches. Trendy and sometimes innovative furniture pieces join hands with exotic wall claddings and brilliant lighting for a memorable effect. The home boasts of many bedrooms, each unique and opulent in its own way. Soothing neutral hues balance bold prints and patterns everywhere, to make the ambiance relaxing yet invigorating. Read on to know more about this stunning creation by the interior architects at Depanache Interior Architects.
Quirky turquoise chairs shaped like hearts and a luxurious L-shaped sofa offer cosy seating in the large living space. The wall cladding inspired by peacock feathers and the ultramodern TV unit lend visual interest here.
Glossy marble flooring, smooth white walls and an elegant wooden door flanked by glass panels make the entryway impressive.
A closer look reveals the sleek console table, stylish mirror and modern bench with inbuilt storage along the entryway.
Turquoise and white join hands to make this dining space modern and very calming. A crystal chandelier hangs over the trendy dining furniture, while potted plants lend a refreshing touch.
Indirectly-lit textured wall claddings and ultramodern chairs make for a truly delightful experience in the media room.
Walls clad with full-length mirrors and sleek light strips on the ceiling make the gym appear spacious and bright. A couple of fashionable red chairs allow you to rest in between trainings.
Though bathed in whites and creams mostly, this massive bedroom has been livened up by the bold red printed wall panel. The lavish bed rests upon a gleaming white platform, which is a little higher than the seating area. Golden indirect lighting and sleek designs steal the show.
The ornately patterned blue and gold wall panel behind the bed lends this bedroom a regal touch. A beautiful chandelier, vintage style mouldings and a couple of luxurious armchairs complete the look.
Beige, cream and white dominate this bedroom, making it appear spacious, soothing and dreamy. Textured wall cladding, stylish lights and ultramodern furniture are the highlights here.
The wall cladding behind the bed in this opulent bedroom is inspired by peacock feathers, and turquoise has been splashed on the wall, drapes and bedding to complement the same. Trendy furniture, a geometrically inspired rug and chic lighting help.
We love how tiny multi-coloured mosaic tiles have been arranged artistically to form floral shapes on the wall cladding behind the bed. The rest of the decor is completely in sync with the bedroom you saw before.
Dark brown on the textured wall cladding and the curtain contrasts the otherwise sober environment of this bedroom nicely. The closet is very storage-friendly and has doors that are mirrored halfway to enhance the feeling of spaciousness.
Though this bedroom mimics the previous room in terms of design and furniture, yellow on the textured wall and curtain creates a sunny and cheerful look. The globular pendant lights look attractive.
Take another tour - A beautiful and well-lit apartment in Gurgaon