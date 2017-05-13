A spacious and unique residence in Bangalore

Owned by a big and style-conscious family, this lavish Indian residence is full of creative and modern touches. Trendy and sometimes innovative furniture pieces join hands with exotic wall claddings and brilliant lighting for a memorable effect. The home boasts of many bedrooms, each unique and opulent in its own way. Soothing neutral hues balance bold prints and patterns everywhere, to make the ambiance relaxing yet invigorating. Read on to know more about this stunning creation by the interior architects at Depanache Interior Architects.