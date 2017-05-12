Your browser is out-of-date.

A comfortable apartment in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
Jain Heights Apartment Interiors, Bangalore., Kredenza Interior Studios Kredenza Interior Studios Modern style bedroom
Bangalore is a famous technologically-driven city in India, and is dotted with many modern apartments suited to the needs of modern families. And the flat that we will tour today is a very aesthetic and cosy creation by the interior designers and decorators at Kredenza Interior Studios. The soothing combination of white, beige and cream dominates all rooms, while sunny yellow appears here and there for a lively touch. The furniture is trendy, simple yet sophisticated, while adequate lighting creates a positive atmosphere wherever you go.

Bright and stylish common area

Living & Dining Kredenza Interior Studios Modern living room Property,Furniture,Decoration,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,Yellow,Building,Floor
Dashes of sunny yellow jazz up the open plan living room, while sleek furniture pieces make relaxing and entertaining easy. The TV unit is slim yet storage-friendly, while the chandelier is a glamorous touch. From here, you can appreciate the elegant dining furniture and a part of the gleaming kitchen as well. Don’t miss how the wall behind the living sofa is textured for an interesting look.

Relaxing media room

Living Room Kredenza Interior Studios Modern living room
A luxurious white sofa, a beautifully papered wall, warm wooden elements and a Buddha painting make the media room soothing yet attractive. The trendy TV unit comes with open shelves for displaying books or artefacts.

Sunny and happy kitchen

Kitchen Kredenza Interior Studios Modern kitchen
Splashes of sunny yellow lend life to this modern and spotless kitchen. Glossy cabinets, contemporary appliances, bright lights and lots of floor area allow you to experiment with food conveniently.

A bedroom full of warmth

Master Bedroom Kredenza Interior Studios Modern style bedroom
Different shades of wood, beige and white have come together in this spacious bedroom for a relaxing ad warm feel. The bed is decked with plush textiles, while the workstation is equipped with practical drawers and cabinets.

Simple yet romantic

Master Bedroom Kredenza Interior Studios Modern style bedroom
Soft creamy hues paired with mellow lighting ensure a romantic and dreamy ambiance in this bedroom. Inbuilt closets and TV unit save floor area, while a fashionable dressing unit helps you get ready with ease. The brown cushions and the rug are contrasting elements here.

Cheerful haven

Son's Bedroom Kredenza Interior Studios Modern style bedroom
Yellow on the textured wall panelling behind the bed and on the modern study unit livens up the son’s bedroom wonderfully. Soft white textiles ensure ample relaxation, while chrome lamps hang from the ceiling for a chic look.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


