An artistic and elegant family home in Pune

Welcome to Bhosari, a suburb in Pune, where homeowners are increasingly leaning towards modern designs and creative ideas. And today we will explore the stylish and cosy residence owned by Mr. John and his family. Aesthetic colours, innovative designs, contemporary furniture and interesting materials such as veneer and laminate make this home a sight for sore eyes. Trendy lighting helps too, thanks to the talented interior designers and decorators at Kam’s Designer Zone.