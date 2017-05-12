Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An artistic and elegant family home in Pune

Justwords Justwords
Home interior design for Mr. Aji John, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern media room
Loading admin actions …

Welcome to Bhosari, a suburb in Pune, where homeowners are increasingly leaning towards modern designs and creative ideas. And today we will explore the stylish and cosy residence owned by Mr. John and his family. Aesthetic colours, innovative designs, contemporary furniture and interesting materials such as veneer and laminate make this home a sight for sore eyes.  Trendy lighting helps too, thanks to the talented interior designers and decorators at Kam’s Designer Zone.

Sophisticated living

Living Room Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern living room
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Living Room Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Sober shades of white and grey dominate the living room, with printed cushions lending a layered look. The smooth lines of the furniture go well with the soft curtains and rug here, while the tree artwork is a creative touch.

Stately dining

Dining Area KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern dining room
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Dining Area

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

White and grey are again the ruling colours in the dining space, making for a relaxing and peaceful ambiance. Stately chairs surround a simple table to make mealtimes memorable, while the unique white basin is accompanied by a stylishly-lit mirror.

Modern open kitchen

Kitchen Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern kitchen
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Kitchen Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Smooth and glossy cabinets, a dignified grey and white colour scheme, and bright lights fill this open kitchen with personality.

Artsy!

Home interior design for Mr. Aji John, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern media room
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior design for Mr. Aji John

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Both light and dark marble has been used in the media room to create an exotic look in this corner. Long inbuilt niches on the floor hold pebbles, are illuminated and covered with glass for a very artistic look.

Smart yet dreamy

Bedroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern nursery/kids room
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Bedroom Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Dashes of purple liven up this black and white bedroom nicely, with square niches in the wall creating a trendy look. Indirect lighting ensures a relaxing and dreamy feel here.

Home interior design for Mr. Aji John, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern walls & floors Building,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Comfort,Decoration,Ceiling,House,Space,Event
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior design for Mr. Aji John

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

This glossy wall unit comprises of a closet, cabinets near the ceiling and a modern dressing mirror. Neat black detailing contrasts the whiteness beautifully.


Simple yet serene

Bedroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern style bedroom
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Bedroom Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Soft shades of white and grey paired with cosy textiles and plush cushions make for a very comfortable atmosphere in this simple bedroom.

More creativity

Bedroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern style bedroom
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Bedroom Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The laser cut wooden panelling behind this fashionable bed steals the show in this bedroom. The asymmetrical shape of the bed and the sober hues are enticing too.

Chic storage

Study Room Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern study/office
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Study Room Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Rendered artistically in black and white, this wall unit in another bedroom can store everything as well as aid you in working or studying.

Beautiful bathroom

Bathroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern bathroom Property,Sink,Tap,Plumbing fixture,Lighting,Interior design,Automotive design,Wall,Flooring,Art
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE

Bathroom Interior Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Artsy black and white tiles lend visual interest and boldness to this modern bathroom.

Take another tour - A classy home with soothing interiors in Gurgaon

9 Ideas to beat the heat this Summer
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks