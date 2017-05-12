An artistic and elegant family home in Pune

Welcome to Bhosari, a suburb in Pune, where homeowners are increasingly leaning towards modern designs and creative ideas. And today we will explore the stylish and cosy residence owned by Mr. John and his family. Aesthetic colours, innovative designs, contemporary furniture and interesting materials such as veneer and laminate make this home a sight for sore eyes. Trendy lighting helps too, thanks to the talented interior designers and decorators at Kam’s Designer Zone.
Sober shades of white and grey dominate the living room, with printed cushions lending a layered look. The smooth lines of the furniture go well with the soft curtains and rug here, while the tree artwork is a creative touch.
White and grey are again the ruling colours in the dining space, making for a relaxing and peaceful ambiance. Stately chairs surround a simple table to make mealtimes memorable, while the unique white basin is accompanied by a stylishly-lit mirror.
Smooth and glossy cabinets, a dignified grey and white colour scheme, and bright lights fill this open kitchen with personality.
Both light and dark marble has been used in the media room to create an exotic look in this corner. Long inbuilt niches on the floor hold pebbles, are illuminated and covered with glass for a very artistic look.
Dashes of purple liven up this black and white bedroom nicely, with square niches in the wall creating a trendy look. Indirect lighting ensures a relaxing and dreamy feel here.
This glossy wall unit comprises of a closet, cabinets near the ceiling and a modern dressing mirror. Neat black detailing contrasts the whiteness beautifully.
Soft shades of white and grey paired with cosy textiles and plush cushions make for a very comfortable atmosphere in this simple bedroom.
The laser cut wooden panelling behind this fashionable bed steals the show in this bedroom. The asymmetrical shape of the bed and the sober hues are enticing too.
Rendered artistically in black and white, this wall unit in another bedroom can store everything as well as aid you in working or studying.
Artsy black and white tiles lend visual interest and boldness to this modern bathroom.
