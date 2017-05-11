A beautiful and cosy house in Mumbai

The multi-storied house we are about to explore today is beautiful both on the outside as well as inside. Landscaped gardens, spacious and stylishly furnished interiors, modern furniture and smart storage options make this residence perfect for the needs of a large Indian family. Ample lighting, creative ideas, and cosy textiles also contribute to the inviting aura of this property, once you step inside. Credit for all of this goes to the interior architects at The Inner Story in Mumbai.
White leather and steel chairs surround a steel and glass table for a very modern look in the dining, while the wooden crockery cabinet features glass to display all the crystal and china. The dining is integrated with the open kitchen for an expansive look.
Modern lines, simple hues like white and grey, and a tasteful mix of concrete, stone, glass and metal make the lofty facade attractive.
Lush potted plants, neatly trimmed grass and elegant paving stones make the garden exclusive, and take you to the entrance shaded by a gazebo.
This beautifully carved artwork is reminiscent of Greek and Roman eras, and adds a special touch to the garden.
Luxurious couches, sober hues and trendy indirect lighting create a very relaxing ambiance here. An entire wall has been devoted to lighted niches and slim wooden shelves to display artefacts.
Lavish use of white, stylish sofas, printed drapes and a gorgeous false ceiling are the reasons why this living space looks calm and welcoming.
The timeless combination of black and white lends tons of elegance to this comfortable U-shaped kitchen with lots of storage space.
Rendered in dark and smooth wood, this prayer nook looks warm and sophisticated. The filigreed doors are especially stylish.
Purple accent lighting and the funky wall art opposite the luxurious sofa are the stars in this media room.
A casino theme, bright colours and trendy designs make this home bar a must see!
Generously lit, this large and minimal bedroom boasts of a massive storage-friendly wooden TV unit and a lavish bed.
The wall-to-wall dark wood storage unit steals the show in this bedroom, and accommodates a window seat nicely.
By combining black, white and red, a very elegant look has been achieved in this modern bedroom.
This fun sports-themed bedroom belongs to the son, and is done up in blue and white mostly. Quirky wall arts, playful bedding and a unique false ceiling are added attractions.
A double-height room with a loft-like structure above has been reserved for the young daughter in this house. The centre stage is occupied by a Disney princess bed, while polka-dotted curtains and star-shaped niches in the ceiling create a dreamy ambiance. The wooden staircase to the loft has shelves built into it to organise dolls!
