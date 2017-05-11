A beautiful and cosy house in Mumbai

The multi-storied house we are about to explore today is beautiful both on the outside as well as inside. Landscaped gardens, spacious and stylishly furnished interiors, modern furniture and smart storage options make this residence perfect for the needs of a large Indian family. Ample lighting, creative ideas, and cosy textiles also contribute to the inviting aura of this property, once you step inside. Credit for all of this goes to the interior architects at The Inner Story in Mumbai.