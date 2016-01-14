Get the most out of your Staircase!

Industrial designs often highlight the use of raw material in their design. This could be using bricks, uncovered wiring or cement flooring. These designs celebrate the simple, practical elements of a building. These stairs are a great example of industrial style. Often seen in a factory setting these steel stair treads are made with safety in mind, the risen grooves providing grip for the factory workers. The stairs work well in this space. The silver grey stair treads contrast with the black hand railing. Consider using raw materials when choosing stairs for a house. Materials such as coloured metals, tiles or even stone can create a definite area of interest.

Stairs provide an important function in a house; allowing people to move between different floors in a house. This does not mean these stairs can not be stylish or multifunctional. A staircase can be used for more than one purpose, think about how you can use the staircase for clever storage, or as your own private art gallery. Consider using different materials in the construction of your stairs to give it a unique look. Be creative and bold in choosing a staircase design. Remember to think of the existing design and style of the house, then let the imagination go wild. For more staircase inspiration see Spectacular Staircases.