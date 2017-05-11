A modern and stylish home in Kerala

Simple but modern furniture when combined with creative ideas can make for a cosy and stylish home. And the interior designers and decorators at Stanzza remembered this while getting this home in Nizar ready for habitation. They introduced trendy pieces, sleek wooden elements and made innovative use of the walls to create a lasting impact. Though sober neutrals dominate the interiors, a bold shade of magenta pops up here and there to lend beautiful contrast.
Spacious and well-lit, this kitchen impresses with its classy wood and white colour scheme. Smooth cabinets hold everything, while open shelves make finding everyday things easy. Modern appliances and a sleek breakfast counter add to the convenience.
White and wood play leading roles in this smart living room, with its sleek and cosy furniture. Dark magenta appears on the armchair seats and cushions for a lively and charming feel. But the wooden niches built into the corner panelling and the slim wooden lines on the ceiling steal the show! It is a great way to save floor area.
A neat white couch and a fashionable coffee table make this corner perfect for relaxation. Magenta cushions and rug add pizzazz here, while the inbuilt wooden shelving unit looks artistic.
Wood and white is the sober but warm colour scheme in this media room, while the armchairs add a dash of bold magenta. Inbuilt niches display artefacts, while a sleek cabinet stores odds and ends. The TV unit is very modern too.
Trendy magenta chairs surround a white and wooden table to create a bold setting in the dining room. The smooth wooden TV unit features floating shelves for displaying knickknacks, along with the inbuilt niches.
This slatted wooden partition is a very smart way of dividing spaces, without hampering the flow of light and air. It allows the interior to seem open, but maintains privacy at the same time.
Lavish use of white and cream, neat furniture pieces, and lack of anything excess make this bedroom minimal yet relaxing.
