A modern Indian home full of colours in Kerala

Justwords Justwords
Feel Beauty of Richness.., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
Imagine how boring and uninspiring life would be without colours! The architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala, were very mindful of this fact while designing and adorning this modern Indian residence. Though the living room and lounge are dominated by soft neutrals, all other rooms seem to explode with vibrancy and boldness. Blue, green, orange, brown, red and pink come together in a tasteful way to wow your aesthetic senses. Stylish lighting and trendy designs help too.

Soothing living

Feel Beauty of Richness.., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style living room
Premdas Krishna

Feel Beauty of Richness..

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Cream and beige tones rule the living room, while white pops up here and there for artistic appeal. Stylish wall shelves, a tree decal, cosy seating and the way this room opens up to the mezzanine make for a very relaxing and impressive effect.

Playful lounge

Feel Beauty of Richness.., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style living room
Premdas Krishna

Feel Beauty of Richness..

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The family loves to gather here to watch movies and games, thanks to the cosy couch and fashionable swing. We love the unique TV unit as well as the hint of purple on the false ceiling.

Fiery dining

Feel Beauty of Richness.., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style dining room
Premdas Krishna

Feel Beauty of Richness..

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Appetites will be undoubtedly whetted in the dining space by the bright orange feature wall with its beautifully carved panels. The furniture is simple yet elegant.

Contemporary kitchen

Feel Beauty of Richness.., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style kitchen
Premdas Krishna

Feel Beauty of Richness..

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Dark grey and rich brown cabinets with gleaming surfaces make quite an impression in this spacious and bright kitchen. Modern appliances and fashionable backsplash tiles add to the visual interest.

A bedroom full of life

Feel Beauty of Richness.., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Feel Beauty of Richness..

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Green and blue join hands to make this bedroom shine, be it through the bedding, the printed wall panelling or the quirky false ceiling. Bright lights and neat designs add to the appeal.

Tranquil in blue and white

Feel Beauty of Richness.., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Feel Beauty of Richness..

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

A tasteful combination of blue and white tones lends a very serene and classy vibe to this large bedroom. Trendy shelves, aesthetic lights and printed textiles contribute to the comfy and practical look.


Passionate surprise

Feel Beauty of Richness.., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Feel Beauty of Richness..

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Bold red accompanied by pinks, purples, and yellows makes a passionate entry into this simple bedroom. Silky drapes, floral prints, and a creative false ceiling are the highlights here.

Youthful bathroom

Feel Beauty of Richness.., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bathroom
Premdas Krishna

Feel Beauty of Richness..

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Different shades of green liven up this bright and very modern bathroom, while sleek cabinets ensure easy storage. The polka-dotted tiles on the floor are especially striking.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


