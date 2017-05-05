A multi-storied, modern and functional house in Cuttack

Modern designs, spacious interiors, adequate lighting and cosy furnishing are the highlights of this multi-storied family home in Cuttack. The architects at Ankit Goenka made use of premium materials, sober and soothing hues, trendy storage solutions and stylish ideas to make this residence perfect for luxurious living. The large rooftop terrace is an added attraction, and ideal for lazing around, sunbathing or hosting outdoor parties.
Neat lines, creamy white hues, airy balconies and large glass windows define the modern spirit of this building.
This courtyard has been designed in such a way, that all levels open up to it easily, allowing ample ventilation of the interiors.
Cream white hues, trendy furniture pieces, bright lights, and a storage-friendly TV unit make this living space inviting.
From this vantage point, you can see how the TV unit is composed of open shelves and closed cabinets to store and display whatever you wish.
Composed of open shelves and closed cabinets, this practical partition keeps the living area separate from the dining.
High-backed and elegant chairs flank a granite-topped table to make mealtimes stylish, while the inbuilt light strips look very chic.
A spacious U-shaped layout, glossy white and brown cabinets, modern appliances and sufficient lighting make this kitchen very attractive.
Ultramodern leather and chrome chairs and a storage-friendly wall unit are the attractions in this study.
Gorgeous but subtle patterns on the textiles, cream hues, a cosy window seat and a backlit mirror make this bedroom a relaxing getaway.
This bedroom boasts of a stylish bed, vibrant bedding, sleek TV unit and serenity.
The TV unit in this bedroom features open cubbies positioned diagonally to display knickknacks.
Minimalistic designs, plush and printed textiles and smart glass shelves in one corner lend this bedroom all that it needs.
A large, plush bed, a sleek TV unit and a window seat allow the kids to have fun and get restful sleep as and when they please.
Textured tiles with wave-like patterns, modern fixtures and a large mirror make this narrow bathroom very comfy.
The staircase connecting the different levels boasts of stylish glass balustrades and is lighted magnificently.
Neat wide tiles on the floor and trendy railings simply enhance the massive size of this airy terrace. A part of it is protected by concrete gazebos and the lighting is chic too.
A couple of modern chairs and a swing make the terrace perfect for unwinding and breathing in fresh air.
