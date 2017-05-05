Your browser is out-of-date.

A multi-storied, modern and functional house in Cuttack

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Modern designs, spacious interiors, adequate lighting and cosy furnishing are the highlights of this multi-storied family home in Cuttack. The architects at Ankit Goenka made use of premium materials, sober and soothing hues, trendy storage solutions and stylish ideas to make this residence perfect for luxurious living. The large rooftop terrace is an added attraction, and ideal for lazing around, sunbathing or hosting outdoor parties.

Contemporary facade

Neat lines, creamy white hues, airy balconies and large glass windows define the modern spirit of this building.

Smart courtyard

homify Modern garden
This courtyard has been designed in such a way, that all levels open up to it easily, allowing ample ventilation of the interiors.

View of living

homify Modern living room
Cream white hues, trendy furniture pieces, bright lights, and a storage-friendly TV unit make this living space inviting.

homify Modern living room
From this vantage point, you can see how the TV unit is composed of open shelves and closed cabinets to store and display whatever you wish.

Sensible partition

homify Modern living room
Composed of open shelves and closed cabinets, this practical partition keeps the living area separate from the dining.

Trendy dining

homify Modern dining room
High-backed and elegant chairs flank a granite-topped table to make mealtimes stylish, while the inbuilt light strips look very chic.


Inspiring kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
A spacious U-shaped layout, glossy white and brown cabinets, modern appliances and sufficient lighting make this kitchen very attractive.

Cutting-edge study

homify Modern study/office
Ultramodern leather and chrome chairs and a storage-friendly wall unit are the attractions in this study.

Gorgeous bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
Gorgeous but subtle patterns on the textiles, cream hues, a cosy window seat and a backlit mirror make this bedroom a relaxing getaway.

Simple yet cosy

homify Modern style bedroom
This bedroom boasts of a stylish bed, vibrant bedding, sleek TV unit and serenity.

Creative touch

homify Modern style bedroom
The TV unit in this bedroom features open cubbies positioned diagonally to display knickknacks.

Minimal but lavish

homify Modern style bedroom
Minimalistic designs, plush and printed textiles and smart glass shelves in one corner lend this bedroom all that it needs.

Comfort for kids

homify Modern style bedroom
A large, plush bed, a sleek TV unit and a window seat allow the kids to have fun and get restful sleep as and when they please.

Fashionable bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
Textured tiles with wave-like patterns, modern fixtures and a large mirror make this narrow bathroom very comfy.

Snazzy staircase

Looking Upward homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The staircase connecting the different levels boasts of stylish glass balustrades and is lighted magnificently.

Large and airy terrace

Terrace homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Neat wide tiles on the floor and trendy railings simply enhance the massive size of this airy terrace. A part of it is protected by concrete gazebos and the lighting is chic too.

Outdoor seating homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A couple of modern chairs and a swing make the terrace perfect for unwinding and breathing in fresh air.

