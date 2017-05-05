A multi-storied, modern and functional house in Cuttack

Modern designs, spacious interiors, adequate lighting and cosy furnishing are the highlights of this multi-storied family home in Cuttack. The architects at Ankit Goenka made use of premium materials, sober and soothing hues, trendy storage solutions and stylish ideas to make this residence perfect for luxurious living. The large rooftop terrace is an added attraction, and ideal for lazing around, sunbathing or hosting outdoor parties.